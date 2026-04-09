Shaklee Announces Appointment of New General Manager for Australia and New Zealand

MIAMI, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shaklee, a global leader in health and wellness, announced the appointment of Bianca Cosentino as General Manager of Shaklee Australia and New Zealand, effective March 26th, 2026.

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Bianca brings nearly 20 years of leadership experience in the direct selling and wellness industries with a proven track record of driving sustainable growth through high-performance team cultures, innovative digital engagement strategies, and community-centered marketing initiatives. She has played a key role in building and scaling successful brands, including more than a decade in senior leadership positions with Amway, USANA, Amare, and Modere.

"Bianca is a dynamic and purpose-driven leader with a clear vision for strengthening community connections and elevating brand engagement," said Paul Haacke, Vice President, International at Shaklee. "Her strategic mindset, entrepreneurial spirit, and deep industry expertise position her well to accelerate our growth and expand our impact across Australia and New Zealand."

In her role as General Manager, Bianca will focus on operational excellence, field development, talent cultivation, and expanding Shaklee's regional presence through modern digital platforms and meaningful community engagement.

"I am honored to join Shaklee as the company enters its 70th year of pioneering science-based wellness," said Bianca Cosentino. "Shaklee's unwavering commitment to product quality, sustainability, and innovation has set the standard in our industry. As one of the fastest-growing companies of its size and tenure in North America, Shaklee is uniquely positioned for continued expansion. I look forward to partnering with our leaders and Ambassadors in Australia and New Zealand to deepen relationships, amplify Shaklee's story in compelling new ways, and drive sustainable long-term growth."

About Shaklee

Shaklee is a leading wellness and longevity company founded by Dr. Shaklee, who invented the first multivitamin in North America more than 100 years ago. Today, Shaklee is redefining what's possible for human health through Live Age Free™—a movement to influence biological age by uniting scientific innovation, clinically proven solutions, and a vibrant community of wellness ambassadors. Backed by over 120 clinical studies, Shaklee empowers people to look, feel, and live younger longer. As a pioneer in sustainability, Shaklee was the first company in the world to be climate neutral, and today our mission is carried forward by a growing global community of members and ambassadors across North America and Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

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SOURCE Shaklee