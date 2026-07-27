Shandong Heavy Industry Group Showcased Green, Intelligent High-end Equipment in Vietnam

HANOI, Vietnam, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 22, Shandong Heavy Industry Group (SDHI) held its Global Partners Conference and Green Intelligent Products Exhibition in Hanoi, Vietnam, under the theme "Tech Empowered Future Equipped." Thirteen brands of the Group, including Weichai, SINOTRUK, SHACMAN, Zhongtong Bus, Shantui, Lovol Heavy Industry, Weichai Lovol Intelligent Agriculture and KION were displayed with 145 pieces of high-end equipment. The event highlighted the Group's latest achievements in Greenization, Globalization, Digitalization & Intelligentization, and Ecologization. Nearly 1,600 partners from more than 60 countries were in attendance.

Shandong Heavy Industry Group showcases green, intelligent high-end equipment in Vietnam

At the event, Wang Zhijian, Chairman of SDHI, joined global partners in launching the Initiative: Co-Creating a New Ecosystem for Green and Intelligent Equipment. The conference also featured signing ceremonies for electric bus and electric heavy-duty truck projects, along with presentations on the Group's latest green and intelligent products. Weichai unveiled its microgrid solution for the first time, SINOTRUK introduced its integrated new energy ecosystem solution, and Shantui presented its smart construction solution and full range of new energy construction machinery.

Vietnam is accelerating infrastructure upgrades and its transition to green energy, creating strong alignment with the technological capabilities and industrial chain strengths of China's high-end equipment manufacturers. The event offers a practical example of China's green and intelligent manufacturing deepening cooperation with ASEAN and the global market.

According to the company data, SDHI recorded operating revenue of US$48.07 billion in the first half of 2026, up 16.6 percent year on year. Its export revenue reached US$9.04 billion, an increase of 33.4 percent. Wang Zhijian said the Group has built a leading competitive edge across the entire new energy industrial chain and is focusing on developing high-end intelligent equipment and smart solutions. He added that the Group will work with global partners to build a value-driven and growth-oriented ecosystem, shifting from product exports to deeper industrial development in overseas markets.

Truong Thanh Hoai, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, said the event that he hopes SDHI will continue to strengthen practical cooperation with Vietnamese partners, deepen its localization, and create a model for bilateral cooperation in manufacturing, new energy and green logistics.

SOURCE Shandong Heavy Industry Group