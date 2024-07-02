Shandong Liaocheng Power Supply Company of State Grid: Ensuring a Cool Summer for Residents

LIAOCHENG, China, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, the Liaocheng region is expected to experience ongoing high temperatures and humidity, with rainfall 50% above average and temperatures about 2°C higher. Forecasts predict that the peak midday load will reach 6.03 million kilowatts, and the peak evening load will be 5.75 million kilowatts, representing year-on-year increases of 7.2% and 8.3%, respectively. Shandong Liaocheng Power Supply Company of State Grid is fully committed to ensuring an adequate power supply during the summer, driven by a sense of responsibility that "never ceases to care" and an execution that "ensures everything is accomplished."

Shandong Liaocheng Power Supply Company of State Grid has meticulously implemented measures to ensure power supply. It has established a dedicated task force and adopted a "daily dispatch, weekly consultation" mechanism. It has prepared a "1+N" contingency plan and solidified 22 specific tasks; it has strengthened the reliability of power supply, coordinating the maintenance of 8 units totaling 138,500 kilowatts from local power plants and 68 wind turbines; it has actively sought an annual investment of 1.67 billion yuan from the provincial power company, ranking eighth in the province, with 752 million yuan already invested. So far, four grid projects of 35 kilowatts and above have been put into operation, with 121 new distribution lines and 392 transformers added, effectively meeting the city's increased demand for electricity.

During the summer, the company will maintain the important transmission channels of "external electricity entering Shandong," firmly safeguarding the lifeline of the extensive power grid. It will enhance the monitoring of grid equipment operations, using infrared thermography and drone inspections to timely address any deficiencies and ensure safe and stable operations. It will strengthen the operational management of local power plants, pushing for the 24,000-kilowatt unit at Dong'e Thermal Power to return to service by June 25 and strictly control unplanned outages. It strictly implements the "2024 Liaocheng City Summer Peak Electricity Supply Guarantee Peak Generation Plan," adopting a "one plant, one strategy, one unit, one plan" approach to tap into the peak generation potential of local power plants by 20,000 kilowatts, enhancing supply capacity during critical periods. It has also supplemented 34 transformers, 1,370 low-voltage switches, and 169 kilometers of low-voltage cables as spare parts, arranged for 24-hour shift rotations at 136 repair stations across the city, and regionally deployed 17 power generation vehicles and 71 generators, ready to respond to customer electricity demands at any time.

Zhou Haiquan, Deputy Director of the Power Dispatch Control Center at Shandong Liaocheng Power Supply Company of State Grid, shared that they will scientifically manage grid dispatch, conduct real-time operational risk analysis, update special emergency plans for key customers, and ensure power supply to vital urban infrastructures on a "one customer, one plan" basis. Following the principle of "prioritizing demand response and ensuring orderly power use," they are committed to ensuring the residents of the city have a cool summer.

SOURCE Shandong Liaocheng Power Supply Company of State Grid