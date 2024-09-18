Shandong Yantai: focusing on new quality productivity for industrial development "empowerment color"

YANTAI, China, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The high-quality development of the economy can not be separated from the support of industrial technology. With the rapid development of new energy industry and the electronics industry, in recent years, China's domestic manufacturing equipment continues to iterate, the product range is gradually enriched, electronic materials and new materials such as semiconductors, copper foil production capacity continue to expand.

In order to boost the riding tide of industrial transformation and upgrading, and continue to empower industrial metamorphosis, the State Grid Yantai Power Supply Company focuses on the development needs of the new quality of productive forces and constantly improves the reliability of power supply, provides initiative services to high-tech industrial chain to give a full play to the industrial chains, strengthens weakness and expands chains, and provides the enterprise a comprehensive power supply services and adequate power security to have a stable and expanding production of main products.

At present, as a key program of replacement of old growth drivers with new ones in Shandong Province - Shandong Jinbao Electronics Co. Ltd., 7000 tons / year high-speed high-frequency board 5G with High Volumetric Low Profile copper foil project is proceeding with full vigor. The construction of the project broke foreign technological blockade, and realized the "independently controllable production, substitution for localization" of the high-strength very thin copper foil,

"5G with High Volumetric Low Profile copper foil project production of high strength very thin copper foil is the key basic material of a printed circuit boards, packaging substrate and lithium battery collector and other products." Li Linchang, general manager of Shandong Jinbao Electronics Co. Ltd., said, "The government and the power supply department invested to the red line, which saves us a lot of cost and lays a solid foundation for the accelerated commissioning of the project."

In order to fully meet the electricity demand for the production of High Volumetric Low Profile copper foil project for 5G, State Grid Yantai Power Supply Company extended its investment to the planning red line, invested 3.7203 million yuan, constructed one 10 kV Power Line, added 4750 KVA electricity capacity, and provided "one-to-one, all-weather, whole process" attentive service, which provides a solid guarantee for the construction of the project to run out a "new speed".

This year, the State Grid Yantai Power Supply Company continued to focus on the replacement of old growth drivers with new ones and local industrial upgrading, provide forward service to key programs in cities and counties, innovatively perform the "leadership guarantee, professional support, party members to help, young people to help" system, and take the initiative to docking the important projects and key nodes. The average length of time to connect to power is shortened by 50 percent, and effectively meets the needs of power supply for key projects and high-tech industries.

SOURCE State Grid Yantai Power Supply Company