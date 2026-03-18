Shanghai International Film & TV Festival Host 2026 Hong Kong Reception, Announcing Dates for the 31st STVF

HONG KONG, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 31st Shanghai TV Festival (STVF) is set to take place in Shanghai from June 22 to 26, 2026. On March 18, Shanghai International Film & TV Festival held a reception in Hong Kong, where Tong Ying, Deputy Managing Director of Shanghai International Film & TV Events Center, unveiled the news. With this announcement, the dates for the 2026 SIFF & STVF are now fully locked - following the previously confirmed 28th SIFF, which will light up Shanghai from June 12 to 21.

The event was hosted by Shanghai International Film & TV Events Center and co-organized by the China Film Co-Production Corporation. More than 100 distinguished guests and industry partners attended, including: Qin Zhengui, Deputy Director of the China Film Administration and Director of the China Film Archive; Xue Changxu, Deputy Secretary-General of the China Film Association; Huai Wei, Deputy General Manager of China Film Group Film Import and Export Branch; Xu Jingyi, Director of the Television Drama Division of the Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism; See Yuen Ng, Honoray Permanent President of Hong Kong Film Directors' Guild & Chairman of Federation of Hong Kong Filmmakers; Chung Shu Kai, Vice President of TVB and President of 77 Atelier Limited; as well as executive producer, director and screenwriter Chan Mou Yin Anselm.

As a shining cultural icon of Shanghai, Shanghai International Film & TV Festival has, over the past 30 to 40 years of steady growth, evolved into a premier exchange platform that connects global vision, empowers the industry, and engages audiences at scale. In 2025, the 27th SIFF drew over 3,900 submissions from 119 countries and regions, with an impressive 77% world premiere rate among the Golden Goblet Award entries. Screenings took place across 48 cinemas - including venues beyond Shanghai - showcasing 410 titles. Nearly 100 audience meet-and-greets brought filmmakers and filmgoers together, drawing close to 500,000 admissions. Meanwhile, the 30th STVF received nearly 1,000 entries from 43 countries and regions, while the Magnolia Awards Ceremony commanded nearly 40 million live-stream views.

For the upcoming 2026 Shanghai International Film & TV Festival, Tong Ying offered a concise preview: "A vibrant lineup of events and a host of exciting highlights." She added that the festivals "will stay true to their core values - professionalism, global reach, creative vision, and public engagement - as we continue to build bridges between Chinese and international film and television communities."

Take the industry segment, for example. At its core, the International Film & TV Market will operate on twin engines - exhibitions and industry events - integrating forums, project pitches, deal-making, and more into a tightly focused industry matrix. A special emphasis will be placed on nurturing emerging talent, with initiatives such as the SIFF Project, SIFF NEXT, SIFF ING, and SIFF YOUNG serving as launchpads for young creators. Technological frontiers will be pushed through dedicated sections, including "AI Backlot", SIFF XR and Sci-Fi Film Week, expanding the possibilities of cinematic language and craft. New trends - from Micro-dramas to IP adaptation - will be explored through incubator programs and in-depth forums, positioning SIFF at the forefront of content evolution. And with a global outlook at its heart, a diverse array of exhibitions, presentations, and networking sessions will weave an open and inclusive international cooperation network. Currently, submissions for the Golden Goblet Awards and screening, the Magnolia Awards (TV dramas (China) and variety programs), and the International Film & TV Market booth application (early-bird) remain open until March 31.

Also worth noting: this May, SIFF and STVF will launch their first-ever special exhibition at Shanghai Film Art Center. Curated from over 500 treasured exhibits and enriched by original works and interactive installations from renowned artists, the exhibition traces the festivals' luminous journey through four distinct lenses - trailblazers, industry players, cinephiles, and the unsung heroes behind the scenes. It's a sweeping tribute to the milestones and memories that have defined the festivals since their inception.

"Our collaboration with Hong Kong's film and television industry runs deep - and the results speak for themselves." Tong Ying remarked at the promotional event. She highlighted the close partnership between SIFF and the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency of Hong Kong in recent years, as well as the ongoing, good-faith collaboration between STVF and Hong Kong's film and television organizations. This year, SIFF will once again present the "Making Waves Navigators of Hong Kong Cinema" section, a dedicated showcase spotlighting emerging Hong Kong talents alongside restored classics - a testament to the city's enduring creative vitality. "Looking ahead," Tong Ying added, "we aim to deepen exchanges between filmmakers on both sides and further integrate our industries, as we write the next chapter of Chinese-language screen storytelling together."

On the big screen and the small - across the editions of SIFF and STVF - the brilliance of Hong Kong's finest film and television talents has always shone through. It is on this shared stage that we witness another kind of reunion: the embrace of two "Cities of Cinema" - Shanghai and Hong Kong. With every such encounter, we hope to forge lasting friendships and spark genuine collaboration - not just between the two cities, but among filmmakers from around the world.

"SIFF is a place where things actually get done - where ideas turn into action," said See Yuen Ng, who attended the event in person. A former jury member of the 3rd SIFF Golden Goblet Awards, he spoke from the heart: "Over the years, whenever time permits, I make a point of coming back - for panels, for industry gatherings, for the conversations that matter." Such a platform, he reflected, is indispensable to the evolution of Chinese-language cinema. The festival, he noted, has become a vital bridge for Shanghai-Hong Kong film collaboration. "It's not just about discovering great works; it's about finding kindred spirits and unlocking new possibilities." His words carried the weight of decades in the industry: "I hope that more and more filmmakers will find here the opportunities and the stage they deserve."

After serving as a member of SIFF Project Annual Focus Committee at the 2025 SIFF, Chan Mou Yin Anselm left with one clear aspiration: to return soon with a project of his own. He encouraged fellow Hong Kong filmmakers, especially the younger generation, to look to SIFF as a gateway to the mainland. "It's a chance to connect, to exchange ideas," he said. "I've been to many festivals around the world. SIFF has something special. Everyone here genuinely wants to help." He added, "I'm working on a script right now. I hope that my next film will have its moment here in Shanghai."

"Chinese-language dramas need to keep moving forward - and that requires more exchange, more collaboration," said director Chung Shu Kai, a regular participant at STVF. "Great stories know no borders." He spoke with quiet conviction: "For me, what draws me back isn't the buzz – it's the chance to see where the industry is heading, how it's evolving. That kind of dialogue is invaluable."

Film and television speak a universal language. Exchange fuels the future. This June, as early summer arrives in Shanghai, the global screen community will once again gather - to celebrate remarkable works, to forge new partnerships, to share the magic of cinema, and to experience, once again, the glamour of this modern metropolis - a city made for cinema.

SOURCE Shanghai International Film & TV Festival