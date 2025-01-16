Shanghai tops South Korean tourist destinations

SHANGHAI, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from korean.shanghai.gov.cn

Shanghai has become the top choice for South Korean tourists, due to China's 240-hour transit visa-free policy.

According to LY.com, a leading Chinese travel platform, South Korean tourist arrivals in Shanghai have surged since mid-December 2024.

In addition, Huangpu district has emerged as the most popular area among South Korean visitors.

An LY.com research institute representative highlighted Huangpu district's cultural and historical appeal. Iconic attractions, such as the Yuyuan Garden and the Bund, continue to draw significant attention.

The district also holds historical significance for South Korean visitors, as the former site of the Provisional Government of the Republic of Korea is located there.

Pudong New Area is another hotspot, attracting visitors with its world-famous Shanghai Disney Resort and iconic Lujiazui skyline — which features landmarks like the Shanghai World Financial Center, the Jin Mao Tower, the Shanghai Tower, and the Oriental Pearl Tower.

Beyond sightseeing and shopping, South Korean tourists are immersing themselves in Shanghai's culture, exploring trendy spots like cafes, bars, and night markets. Many document their travel experiences on social media, showcasing tightly packed itineraries designed to maximize their time and budget.

Shanghai's modern infrastructure and convenient transportation system further enhance the visitor experience. Weekly flights between South Korea and Shanghai are heavily booked, with Busan showing a 115.8 percent year-on-year growth, followed by Seoul and Jeju, from mid-December 2024 to early January 2025. Local hotels have also introduced packages specifically for South Korean tourists to lower costs and boost satisfaction.

The hospitality data reflects this growing demand. From Dec 21, 2024, to Jan 12, 2025, the average occupancy rate at the Mehood Elegant Hotel near the Bund topped 91 percent, while the Shanghai Elong Hotel reported that its rates were above 98 percent. A representative of the Elong attributed the rise to the favorable visa policies and the increasing international bookings.

