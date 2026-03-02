BEIJING and GUANGZHOU, China, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SALIAI ("Guangzhou SALIAI Stem Cell Science and Technology Co., Ltd." and "Guangzhou SALIAI Biological Gene Engineering Co., Ltd.," collectively referred to as "SALIAI") is a China-based biotechnology company engaged in stem cell research and related commercial applications. The Company states that it was the first stem cell-focused company quoted on the National Equities Exchange and Quotations (NEEQ), China's New Third Board market.

Statement of Market Position

SALIAI develops and commercializes cellular extract–based products and related technologies. Its activities include research and development in cell-based cosmeceuticals and investigational programs in regenerative medicine.

In February 2026, Shangpu Group, a China-based research and advisory firm, issued SALIAI a "Global Pioneer in Patented Cellular Essence" market position statement following what it described as a global market study. According to Shangpu Group, the designation reflects its assessment of SALIAI's technological position within a defined market segment and does not constitute a regulatory classification, certification, or government endorsement.

SALIAI holds High-Tech Enterprise status in China and has been designated as a National Enterprise Technology Center in stem cell. It has also received national intellectual property recognition. Founded in 2009 and headquartered at Guangzhou International Bio Island, the company conducts cellular research and develops related commercial applications. Its operations include laboratory research, process development, and manufacturing of patented cellular extracts.

The Company reports holding more than 300 authorized patents, including five recipients of the National Patent Excellence Award. Its patent portfolio includes technologies related to umbilical cord–derived extracts and exosome-associated processes, with certain patents granted in both China and the United States. The Company participates in more than 30 research projects at the national, provincial, and municipal levels.

SALIAI has been engaged in stem cell research for approximately 16 years. Led by Founder Dr. Chen Haijia, the Company maintains a scientific and technical team focused on cellular research and related applications. Academician Su Guohui serves as Chief Scientist. The Company operates research facilities, including government-designated Academician Workstations, and maintains a GMP-compliant manufacturing facility with ISO and CNAS certifications.

Its proprietary freeze-drying process, conducted at minus 40 degrees Celsius, is designed to preserve cellular material under controlled conditions. In combination with nano-scale delivery systems, the technology is intended to support formulation stability and topical delivery in cosmetic applications.

Commercial products include SYDRAW Intelligent Polypeptide Lyophilized Powder and Bio Island Anti-Wrinkle and Firming Essence Set, which are marketed within China's cosmetics sector. The products have undergone third-party testing and have received the designation "Guangdong Premium Cosmetics," a provincial quality recognition.

SALIAI focuses on science-based product development in skincare and cellular technologies. The Company participated in the development of three national association standards related to cellular extracts, contributing to technical guidelines within its industry.

The Company also serves in leadership roles within industry associations and has organized the International Stem Cell and Precision Medicine Industrialization Conference annually for the past ten years.

Through research collaborations with medical institutions—including studies related to stem cell approaches for knee osteoarthritis—the Company conducts clinical research programs at various stages of development.

The Company also supports corporate social responsibility initiatives, including funding the construction of Hope Primary Schools in China and establishing science and technology innovation funds. Its corporate mission is: "Science and love will guard life."

SALIAI intends to continue investing in research and development related to its patented cellular technologies. The Company is conducting clinical research programs involving stem cell–based therapeutic candidates, including investigational approaches related to knee osteoarthritis, subject to applicable regulatory and clinical trial requirements.

The Company is implementing digital systems to support manufacturing oversight, quality management, and operational processes as it expands internationally.

SALIAI is establishing a Stem Cell Innovation Association in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area to support research translation and commercial collaboration across cosmeceuticals and regenerative medicine.

The Company aims to expand the international application of its cellular research and product development capabilities. Its corporate vision is: "Make health and beauty within reach."

SOURCE Shangpu Consulting Group