Shaping the Future of IT in Australia: Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Australia Announces First Round of Keynote Speakers

Info-Tech Research Group's upcoming IT conference, LIVE 2025 in Australia, will take place March 18–19 in Brisbane, marking its debut in the APAC region. The event will feature keynote sessions on Exponential IT by Info-Tech's Gord Harrison and Aaron Shum, who will offer actionable insights into IT transformation and innovation across the region.

SYDNEY, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Info-Tech Research Group has announced the first round of featured speakers for its flagship LIVE 2025 in Australia conference, taking place in Brisbane, Australia, on March 18–19, 2025. The speakers, Gord Harrison, Chief Research Officer, and Aaron Shum, Vice President of Research and Advisory, will deliver keynote sessions that explore recent advancements in IT transformation and the critical role of Exponential IT in driving enterprise success.

The reveal of the first round of speakers that attendees can look forward to builds anticipation for Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Australia, which marks the event's inaugural presence in the APAC region. The conference is set to deliver cutting-edge insights and actionable strategies for IT leaders seeking to stay ahead of the rapid changes shaping the digital landscape.

'At LIVE 2025 in Australia, attendees will gain an exclusive look into the most pressing topics in IT today, including the exponential changes reshaping our industry,' says George Khreish, Managing Partner at Info-Tech Research Group, APAC. 'We're thrilled to announce Gord Harrison and Aaron Shum as the first featured speakers, bringing their immense expertise and actionable insights to help IT leaders in Australia and across the region drive innovation and transformation within their organisations.'

The featured experts announced for LIVE 2025 in Australia include:

Gord Harrison – Chief Research Officer, Info-Tech Research Group

With over two decades at Info-Tech Research Group, Gord Harrison has been instrumental in developing practical, value-driven research that helps organisations optimise their IT capabilities. Drawing on experience in business analysis, software development, and project management, Harrison's career spans industries from educational game development to insurance. Known for his customer-first, agile approach, he focuses on delivering actionable insights to drive client success.



Keynote Title: Exponential IT in Motion: Transform Your Organization by Transforming IT



Session Description: Building on the groundbreaking concept of Exponential IT initially introduced at LIVE 2023 and expanded at LIVE 2024, this keynote will provide an in-depth look at how IT leaders can keep pace with the law of accelerating returns. Gord Harrison will present findings from Info-Tech's latest research into the impact of technological change on the IT capability stack and offer actionable strategies to transform IT departments and drive organisational success.

Aaron Shum – Vice President, Research and Advisory, Info-Tech Research Group

Aaron Shum brings over 25 years of experience in IT, information security, and data privacy, with a specialisation in Exponential IT, IT workforce development, and compliance frameworks. At Info-Tech, Shum leads research initiatives to equip organisations with strategies to navigate complex technological landscapes. Shum's expertise includes spearheading GDPR compliance for a global enterprise across 24 countries and developing cloud transformation and ISO27001-compliant security systems. His practical, results-oriented approach has made him a trusted advisor to global enterprises.



Keynote Title: Bending the Exponential IT Curve: Exciting Advancements in IT Process Improvement



Session Description:

This keynote will explore how IT leaders can embrace exponential technologies to unlock disruptive capabilities for the enterprise. Aaron Shum will highlight near-term advancements poised to reshape IT operations for attendees. He will also demonstrate how IT leaders can leverage Info-Tech's actionable Exponential IT framework to accelerate value creation and embark on the Exponential IT journey.

Anticipated Highlights for LIVE 2025:

Attendees can look forward to engaging with thought leaders and peers during interactive sessions, networking opportunities, and hands-on workshops designed to address the unique challenges facing IT leaders in the APAC region. Topics will include:

Navigating generative AI advancements.

Accelerating digital transformation initiatives.

Building adaptive IT teams to meet the demands of an evolving tech landscape.

Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Australia will provide a unique platform for regional CIOs, IT professionals, and business leaders to explore the future of technology and exchange ideas with experts and innovators from across the industry.

For more information about the conference, please visit Info-Tech's LIVE 2025 in Australia events page. Media professionals looking to attend can apply for complimentary media passes by contacting [email protected].

Further details on the event theme, keynote speakers, and registration will be announced in the coming months. Follow Info-Tech Research Group on LinkedIn and X for updates.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT and HR professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organisations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's divisions, visit McLean & Company for HR research and advisory services and SoftwareReviews for software-buying insights.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program.

