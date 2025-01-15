Shaping the Future of Learning: ViewSonic to Showcase AI and Innovative Solutions at Bett 2025

LONDON, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual and EdTech solutions, will unveil its latest EdTech innovations at the upcoming Bett Show 2025 in London at booth #NK10. Under the theme "Let's Learn Together," the showcase underscores the company's commitment to integrating cutting-edge technology into education. Through immersive demonstrations, attendees will experience how the ViewSonic Education Ecosystem fosters inclusive and sustainable smart learning environments, enhancing instruction for educators and engagement for students at all levels.

"At ViewSonic, we believe that education should be accessible, engaging, and transformative for every learner," said James, CEO of ViewSonic. "By harnessing the power of advanced AI technologies and immersive solutions, we aim to simplify teaching workflows and enhance instructional effectiveness in a truly holistic way. AI is a trusted partner in shaping the future of education, empowering teachers to inspire students. Leveraging our global experience, we continue to evolve our ecosystem to meet the changing needs of modern classrooms."

Exploring the Future of AI-Powered Education

ViewSonic's latest AI-driven solution, ChirpAI—an AI teaching assistant currently in its beta stage—leverages smart chatbots to transform teaching and learning. With ChirpAI, teachers can create advanced chatbots to automate daily tasks, deliver personalized instruction, and track student progress. By interacting with students in real time, ChirpAI offers one-on-one support and tailored learning experiences while reducing administrative workloads for educators.

Building on its success in fostering classroom engagement, the ClassSwift interactive platform introduces updated AI-driven features such as Quiz Generator, AI Grading, and Lesson Insights. These features provide real-time analytics to enhance interaction and streamline lesson management. Another milestone is the AI Textbook, a groundbreaking solution developed in collaboration with leading educational publishers. By seamlessly integrating AI capabilities with digital teaching materials on ClassSwift, it enables adaptive learning paths and dynamic classroom experiences.

At the same time, the TeamOne online collaboration tool enhances productivity in teamwork and group projects with AI-powered tools like AI summarization and handwriting recognition. Its cross-device compatibility simplifies communication, enabling teams to coordinate more efficiently.

Solutions Tailored for Diverse Educational Environments

ViewSonic delivers a comprehensive range of solutions designed to elevate teaching and learning experiences. From compact 24-inch monitors for smart podiums to expansive 110-inch ViewBoard interactive displays, these tools adapt seamlessly to classrooms, lecture halls, and other learning spaces. To further empower educators, ViewSonic's Android EDLA-certified solutions provide intuitive tools that accommodate diverse teaching styles and environments, ensuring greater flexibility and efficiency.

For primary to secondary education, ViewBoard interactive displays, combined with the latest version of myViewBoard, enable more inclusive and engaging digital teaching experiences. Meanwhile, in higher education and hybrid meeting settings, these interactive displays work seamlessly with the TeamJoin meeting room solution. Together, they make it easier for educators and researchers to conduct cross-campus seminars, manage international research projects, and deliver flexible, collaborative educational experiences that transcend physical boundaries.

The impact of ViewSonic's Education Ecosystem is felt across the globe. In the UK, institutions such as Jesus College at the University of Oxford, Kenilworth Multi Academy Trust, and Nottingham College have successfully adopted ViewSonic's integrated EdTech solutions. These implementations have improved classroom engagement, enhanced IT management efficiency, and demonstrated the ecosystem's adaptability across diverse educational settings.

Experience the Future of Learning at Bett 2025

Attendees of Bett 2025 will have the opportunity to experience these innovations firsthand. ViewSonic will host live demonstrations showcasing how its solutions support a wide range of teaching applications. Education experts will also be on-site to provide personalized consultations, offering insights into how these tools can transform teaching practices.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit the ViewSonic Bett 2025 event page.

ViewSonic at Bett 2025

Location: Booth #NK10, ExCeL London

Dates and Times:

January 22 nd – 23 rd , 2025: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

– 23 , 2025: – January 24 th, 2025: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

About ViewSonic

Founded in 1987 in California, ViewSonic is a leading global visual solutions provider with a presence in over 100 countries. The company leverages over 35 years of expertise in visual technology to deliver a comprehensive portfolio of hardware, software, content, and services. ViewSonic offers a wide range of products, with screen sizes spanning from 5 inches to a massive 760 inches. This includes interactive displays, large format displays, LED displays, pen displays, monitors, projectors, SaaS, AI services, interactive content, and more. This innovative ecosystem empowers education, workplaces, and individuals to foster creativity, collaboration, and seamless learning. ViewSonic focuses on designing products that deliver optimal performance and customer satisfaction while integrating sustainable production practices and upholding comprehensive environmental, social, and governance standards. The company's goal is to enable customers to "See the Difference". Learn more at www.viewsonic.com.

