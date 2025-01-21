Shaping Tomorrow's Cities: Lee Kuan Yew Global Business Plan Competition Launches Global Hunt for Sustainable Urban Innovations

SINGAPORE, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore Management University's (SMU) Institute of Innovation and Entrepreneurship (IIE) announced today the opening of applications for the 12th edition of its flagship event - the Lee Kuan Yew Global Business Plan Competition (LKYGBPC) , one of Asia's most globally representative and exciting deep-tech start-up competitions.

This year's LKYGBPC will focus on Urban Solutions and Sustainability. Finalists will also be connected with Southeast Asia's business families to explore collaborations, and receive exclusive access to senior venture capitalists at the biggest Venture Capital Office Hours in SouthEast Asia. 50 finalist teams (RVLT50) will receive a fully sponsored trip to Singapore for BLAZE - a week-long innovation festival culminating in the LKYGBPC Grand Finale.

The Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) will come onboard as the first official Scientific Knowledge Partner for LKYGBPC, bringing a new level of expertise to the competition.

"A*STAR has developed deep technological capabilities critical for a sustainable future, driving Singapore's sustainability goals through innovation. We are excited to support and nurture young founders in creating transformative solutions that address global urbanisation and sustainability challenges while fostering the growth of a thriving deep-tech startup ecosystem," said Ms Irene Cheong, Assistant Chief Executive (Innovation & Enterprise) at A*STAR.

Held since 2002, the 11th edition of LKYGBPC in 2023 attracted over 1,000 entries from 1,100 universities spanning 77 countries, including Argentina, China, Germany, the United States, Ukraine, Japan and Indonesia. Competition alumni have successfully gone on to raise US$1 billion over the last five years.

Prof Lim Sun Sun, Vice President of Partnerships and Engagement, SMU, and Lee Kong Chian Professor of Communication & Technology said, "As SMU consistently strives to translate research and entrepreneurial endeavours into real-world solutions that benefit society, we are confident that LKYGBPC's global reach and impact will enable us to drive concrete, positive change for a better tomorrow."

Ms Shirley Wong, Entrepreneur-in-Residence at SMU IIE, Managing Partner of TNF Ventures, and Chairperson of the 12th LKYGBPC Advisory Committee said, "The 2025 LKYGBPC unfolds amidst a unique confluence of milestones: Singapore's 60th anniversary, SMU's 25th anniversary, and the Singapore Grand Prix 2025. This dynamic backdrop, combined with other major youth-focused festivals that are taking place simultaneously, creates an extraordinary platform for start-up founders to connect with global business leaders and emerging talents in and outside of the competition."

LKYGBPC participants, who must be university student founders or recent alumni, can enter individually, or as part of a team. More information can be found at smu.sg/lkygbpc .

To submit an application, please log on to: http://smu.sg/LKYGBPC-APPLY .

SOURCE Singapore Management University Institute of Innovation and Entrepreneurship