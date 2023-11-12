SHEIN Launches Collaboration with Alice McCall

Collection features designer's iconic feminine style and leverages rescued textiles for a more sustainable collection

SYDNEY, Nov. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In an Australian first, global online fashion and lifestyle retailer, SHEIN, today announces a collaboration with leading Australian designer, Alice McCall.

The SHEIN x Alice McCall is a capsule collection of over 30 pieces – a revival of the renowned designer's beloved romantic style, with pieces for every occasion.

Pop pastels, floral prints evocative of an English garden, a nod to 70s Italian lingerie, art nouveau inspired lurex jacquard pieces, sequined mini dresses, toile de jour prints and Marie Antionette-inspired ruffled off the shoulder mini dresses all feature in this fun and feminine collection.

The collection incorporates rescued textiles sourced via SHEIN's partnership with Queen of Raw, a global circular economy technology company whose flagship software, Materia MX, specialises in solving supply chain's excess inventory issues for the world's Fortune 500.

"I have always resonated with the idea that my designs can become attainable to a wider audience, so when the opportunity to partner with SHEIN presented itself, it felt like I was able to turn this vision into reality," said Alice.

"A highlight for me was that, for the first time in my two decades as a designer, I have been able to work with rescued fabrics and have also used recycled polyester in this collection.

"The styles feel fresh, elevated, easy to wear and obviously Alice," she added.

The collection leverages SHEIN's industry-leading on-demand production model, for ultra-small batch production, and gauges market response in real-time, scaling production only if necessary. This approach minimises production waste at the source and reduces excess inventory.

"We are always identifying ways to bring customers more of what they love. Alice McCall's flirty, feminine collection, coupled with her use of preferred materials, such as rescued fabric, will hit the mark for many customers around the world," said SHEIN's spokesperson.

The SHEIN x Alice McCall collection will launch on Thursday 16 November in Australia and New Zealand. Prices range from $15 for a bralette to $120 for a dress and are available at https://au.shein.com/campaigns/sheinxalicemccall

