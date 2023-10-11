Shepherd Smith Edwards & Kantas: Another Japanese Investor Sues Bankoh Over Northstar Financial Services (Bermuda) Losses

Bankoh Investment Services Broker Yoko Farias Sold Risky Offshore Annuity To Foreign National

HOUSTON, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shepherd Smith Edwards and Kantas (investorlawyers.com) represents investors from Asia and Latin America against the many brokerage firms that allegedly unsuitably marketed and sold Northstar Financial Services (Bermuda) annuities. One of the broker-dealers we have filed a number of these annuity loss lawsuits against is Bankoh Investment Services.

In this latest claim, a Tokyo investor is seeking up to $500K damages against the Bank of Hawaii subsidiary. Bankoh broker Yoko Farias is also a respondent in this broker-dealer negligence lawsuit.

This Northstar (Bermuda) investor is accusing Bankoh and Farias of overconcentrating a huge portion of her assets in this offshore entity, which is no longer in operation and currently undergoing liquidation. The claimant is also alleging negligence, due diligence failures, unsuitability, misrepresentations and omissions, and gross lack of supervision by the brokerage firm.

Although Farias, who has been with Bankoh for 22 years, has no disclosures listed on her CRD, this annuity fraud claim is, in fact, one of a number of Northstar Financial Services (Bermuda) fraud lawsuits we have filed against both her and the brokerage firm. Many of our clients are Japanese nationals who worked with Farias. They had sought a safe haven for their assets. Instead she allegedly unsuitably marketed and sold them these risky, unrated bonds in Bermuda.

Northstar Bermuda FAQs

Northstar Bermuda に関するよくあるご質問

Why You Should Work With Shepherd Smith Edwards and Kantas To Recover Your Northstar (Bermuda) Losses

Shepherd Smith Edwards and Kantas is representing over 100 investors in their investment fraud lawsuits involving Lindberg-issued annuities. This includes both US citizens and foreign nationals who are now owed major damages by US brokerage firms.

We have the reputation of being a securities law firm that provides tough and thorough legal representation while protecting our clients' legal rights, brokerage firms know to take any investor loss claims we represent seriously.

More than 90% of our clients have received full or partial financial recovery with our help. We have worked with investors in more than 1000 matters in arbitration, mediation, and litigation.

How To Contact Us To Request Your Free, Initial Case Assessment:

In the US, call: (800) 259-9010 today

Internationally, use WhatsApp (text only): 713-227-2400

