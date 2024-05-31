Shepherd Smith Edwards and Kantas: Northstar (Bermuda) and Colorado Bankers Life Insurance Owner Greg Lindberg Found Guilty of Bribery A Second Time

Our Seasoned Annuity Fraud Lawyers Are Representing Investors Who Suffered Losses In One of His Many Insurers

HOUSTON, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- If you sustained losses in Colorado Bankers Life Insurance, Bankers Life Insurance, Northstar Financial Services (Bermuda), or any other Greg Lindberg-owned insurer, Shepherd Smith Edwards and Kantas (investorlawyers.com) can help you explore your legal options. Unfortunately, many US broker-dealers sold these annuities to investors, including US investors and foreign nationals. These retail investors have seen their assets frozen and/or lost in the wake of the insurance companies' financial woes and Lindberg's legal and criminal troubles.

Lindberg is also awaiting a separate criminal trial in which he faces charges of allegedly defrauding annuity investors of more than $2B. Not only that, but he owes hundreds of millions of dollars in legal claims, and a number of his insurance companies have gone bankrupt. The chances of getting back any investment losses from these entities are incredibly slim, which is why you should look into whether you can hold your financial advisor and their firm liable.

https://link.edgepilot.com/s/b16b1dba/Iaor7qq-b0_2kTmQvzp7Lw?u=https://youtu.be/ItPGEGOY2N8?si=2pmGkuH-dtuGP8A9

Our skilled annuity fraud lawyers have filed more than 100 investment loss recovery claims on behalf of investors who suffered losses in one of Lindberg's companies. Based on our thorough investigations, brokerage firms appear to have disregarded investors' best interests, while prioritizing the high commissions and fees they could earn from selling these alternative investments.



Whether you are a US investor or an international one, going after a broker-dealer for damages is a challenging process and one you should pursue only if you have a trusted securities law firm representing you. At this point, we, at Shepherd Smith Edwards and Kantas, are highly informed about why these annuities failed and the reasons that brokerage firms should pay you damages. We have even filed multiple investment loss recovery claims against a number of the broker-dealers that sold Northstar Financial Services (Bermuda) and Colorado Bankers Life Insurance products.

We are zealous when it comes to advocating for our clients and maximizing their chances for a full recovery.









