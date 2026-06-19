Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort Elevates Family Getaways with the Endless Summer Escape Package

Spacious family suites, direct access to beachwalk Shopping Center, and access to the "Stitch Endless Summer" activation create effortless school holiday experiences in the heart of Kuta.

BALI, Indonesia, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As families increasingly seek holidays that balance convenience, flexibility, and experiences for every generation, Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort offers spacious accommodations, curated activities, diverse dining experiences, and seamless access to shopping and entertainment, minutes from Ngurah Rai International Airport.

Family Breakfast by the Pool at Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort

As part of its year-round family offerings, Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort introduces the Endless Summer Escape Package. The package includes access to beachwalk Shopping Center's "Stitch Endless Summer" activation from 26 June to 2 August 2026, offering additional family experiences during the holiday season.

Available across all room categories with no minimum length of stay, the package includes daily breakfast for two adults and two children under 12 years old, a Stitch welcome gift product, an IDR 100,000 beachwalk Shopping Center voucher, 15% savings on food and beverage experiences, complimentary Ohana activities at PlayHouse Kids Club, 10% savings on the Ohana Sunday Brunch at Daily Social, access to more than 20 resort activities, and entry to the "Stitch Endless Summer" activation.

Designed for multigenerational travel, Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort features spacious accommodations, including the Junior Family Suite and Larger Family Suite with sofa beds for extended stays. Children can enjoy the Kids Club and dedicated kids' pool, while parents can relax at the ocean-facing infinity pool or explore Kuta's shopping, dining, and entertainment venues within walking distance.

Guests can also enjoy Sheraton's signature Side by Side and Gatherings by Sheraton experiences, including mocktail-making classes, Balinese dance lessons, and sunset yoga. The resort also offers the Boreh Experience: A Balinese Herbal Wellness Journey at Shine Spa as part of the Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy program.

"We combine spacious accommodations, engaging activities, and seamless access to Kuta's top attractions for families," said Ashley Lai, Multi-Property General Manager of Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort and Aloft Bali Kuta at Beachwalk.

Guests can further enhance their stay with the resort's culinary offerings, including Daily Social's all-day dining experiences and Bene Italian Kitchen's oceanfront Italian specialties. For evening entertainment, nearby Aloft Bali Kuta at Beachwalk features W XYZ Bar, offering live music and signature cocktails.

SOURCE Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort & Aloft Bali Kuta at Beachwalk