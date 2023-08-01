SHERATON HOTELS & RESORTS CONTINUES TO MAKE STRIDES IN ITS GLOBAL TRANSFORMATION IN ASIA PACIFIC

From Kagoshima in Japan to Beihai in China, five new properties spark travel inspirations by bringing Sheraton's new vision to life

HONG KONG, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The transformation of Sheraton Hotels & Resorts – the most global brand within Marriott Bonvoy®'s portfolio of 31 extraordinary hotel brands – continues its momentum in Asia Pacific with five new properties demonstrating the brand's modernized design concept in Rizhao, Ninghai, Beihai and Chengdu in China; Kagoshima in Japan. There are now 13 new builds and refurbishments in the region exemplifying the brand's new design vision.

"We're excited to welcome these five new hotels and resorts in Asia Pacific embracing Sheraton's new design approach, following the first eight incredible hotels in the region spearheading the new era of the brand," said Jennie Toh, Vice President, Brand Marketing & Management, Asia Pacific, Marriott International. "Built on Sheraton's rich legacy as community hubs across the globe, we're committed to creating a sense of belonging and providing our guests with places to connect, be productive, and feel part of something."

Sheraton's new design philosophy focuses on creating intuitive and holistic experiences with spaces to gather, relax, and work, welcoming guests to enjoy all the familiar comforts of the brand, but with fresh, contemporary updates. Also built with its global, productivity-focused guest in mind, Sheraton's newly elevated food and beverage experiences and seamless technology integration are additional focal points of the brand's transformation.

Sheraton Beihai Resort

Located alongside the stunning coastline with commanding sea and mountain views in the south of Guangxi, Sheraton Beihai Resort is the perfect base for guests to explore the up-and-coming holiday destination. Set to be a community hub for travelers and local guests alike, the resort features the brand's reimagined design. Once a departure port on the Maritime Silk Road, Beihai boasts natural seaside setting, unique cultures of the Tanka fishing villages, and rich maritime trading history, which are translated into inspiring artwork pieces throughout the resort in a nod to the fishing heritage of Beihai.

Serving as the heart of the guest experience, the lobby features brand signatures such as the Community Table, The Studios, Booths, and &More by Sheraton that offers an invigorating coffee program. The brand's refreshed food and beverage vision is also reflected in its refined restaurants, including the signature Chinese restaurant YUE and Daily Social.

Sheraton Kagoshima

Located on Kyushu Island, Japan's "the Naples of the East", Sheraton Kagoshima offers spectacular bird's-eye view of the city, the Kagoshima Bay, and Mount Sakurajima. It is the first Sheraton property in Japan to embody the brand's global design transformation. Imagined as a public square, the double-height lobby beaming with natural light is at the heart of the new experience and creates a sense of energy and belonging. With a flow that is natural, intuitive and uncomplicated, guests have what they need within arm's reach, all set against an inviting backdrop that feels warm and comfortable yet refined.

Inspired by the topography of Kagoshima, guestrooms and suites feature light wood tones, spectacular views, locally sourced materials and elements honoring the city's natural beauty are incorporated into the graceful open-plan interior, connecting visitors to Kagoshima's culture and traditions. Guest are invited to indulge in local specialty and international fare at onsite food and beverage offerings including Daily Social, Flying Hog Grill and SATSUMAGMA.

Sheraton Ninghai

Boasting a central location in one of the emerging destinations in the Yangtze Delta, Sheraton Ninghai connects travelers to the rich culture and bountiful nature of Ninghai. Taking its inspiration from the famous book of Travels of Xu Xiake and local buildings such as the famed Huangtan Four Houses, the hotel interior design fuses contemporary arts and the ingenuity of oriental gardens to create an intriguing travelogue-like story.

Sheraton Ninghai features many of the signature elements of the brand's new vision. This includes the Community Table in the lobby, which is custom designed with amenities to keep guests productive, including built-in lighting, outlets, and wireless charging stations. The elevated food and beverage offering also plays a pivotal role in the lobby experience.

Sheraton Rizhao Hotel

Situated along the golden coastline of Rizhao, a famous coastal city located southeast of Shandong Peninsula, Sheraton Rizhao follows the brand's design principles and blends form and function throughout the hotel. In the 36-meter-high lobby, guests can work, eat, and drink at the Community Table, while soaking up the energy of the space and taking in sweeping sea views through the floor-to-ceiling windows. The interior design of the lobby also speaks to the blissful oceanfront through the light wood tones and shell patterns. Like ripples in the sea, the circular design form that centers on the magnificent spiral staircase extends smoothly in the entire space.

An anchor of the hotel's public space, &More by Sheraton combines a bar, coffee bar, and market and offers food and beverage options that are locally sourced. Guests can enjoy a wide range of drinks throughout the day from freshly brewed artisanal coffees to signature Espresso Cappuccino Martinis and Espresso cocktails.

Sheraton Chengdu Pidu

Pidu is an increasingly popular destination among travelers looking to experience enriched history, humanities, farming civilization of Ancient Shu, and Sichuan cuisines. Sheraton Chengdu Pidu blends culture references with Sheraton's new design approach with a fresh and modern look. The open space of the lobby creates a connection to the local by incorporating elements of Sichuan Opera, lacquerware, and Shu embroidery.

The hotel's &More by Sheraton creates a focal point in the communal lobby, which transitions seamlessly from day to night with a wide range of beverages ranging from hand-brewed artisanal coffees to signature cocktails. Other go-to places for drinking and dining include Unspoken, Daily Social, and Soo Noodles, where a menu of distinctive regional dishes and Sichuan-style noodles are served.

Sheraton Hotels & Resorts continues on its transformation journey in the region to support the brand's long-term growth, with additional hotels planning to unveil their transformed design by the end of the year, including Sheraton Taizhou, Sheraton Xuzhou, and Sheraton Nanzhou Anning.

