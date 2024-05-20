Sheraton Surabaya Hotel & Towers Unveils Newly Renovated Deluxe Rooms and Family Thematic Two Bedrooms for an Elevated Stay Experience

SURABAYA, Indonesia, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheraton Surabaya Hotel & Towers is delighted to announce the unveiling of its newly renovated Deluxe Rooms and the launch of the highly anticipated Family Thematic Two Bedrooms. Nestled in the vibrant heart of Surabaya, this five-star hotel sets the industry standard by introducing these enhancements to provide guests with an elevated stay experience, blending luxury, sustainability, and family-friendly amenities seamlessly.

Discover Sustainable Luxury: The Newly Renovated Deluxe Rooms

Following its renovation, the Sheraton Surabaya Hotel & Towers is now ready to better meet the diverse needs of its guests. The five-star hotel offers a range of accommodations, from deluxe rooms for the disabled to cheerful themed two-bedroom suites ideal for families with children

The newly renovated Deluxe Rooms at Sheraton Surabaya Hotel & Towers boast a spacious 36-square-meter layout, providing ample space for guests to relax. Guests can choose from a variety of accommodation options, including king-size beds, twin beds, or disability-friendly rooms, ensuring a comfortable stay tailored to their needs. Each room offers stunning views of either the vibrant cityscape or the adjacent Tunjungan Plaza, one of Indonesia's largest shopping malls, enhancing the guest experience. Additionally, the rooms feature bathrooms with both bathtubs and rain showers, ideal for unwinding after a busy day of exploration or business.

One of the defining characteristics of the Deluxe Rooms is the hotel's dedication to sustainability. Aligned with Sheraton's global sustainability efforts, the hotel is committed to championing eco-friendly practices by offering guests glass-bottled mineral water, eliminating single-use plastic from all in-room amenities packaging, and providing refillable toiletries. Through the integration of sustainable practices across its operations, the hotel strives to reduce its environmental impact and play a role in fostering a more sustainable future.

Reza Aryawarman, Sheraton Surabaya Hotel & Towers General Manager, expressed her excitement, stating, "We are thrilled to introduce our newly renovated Deluxe Rooms, embodying the perfect blend of productivity, comfort, and sustainability. With spacious accommodations, breathtaking views, and eco-conscious amenities, we aim to provide an unparalleled stay experience that aligns with our guests' values."

Furthermore, the hotel is offering a special room package for guests booking through the Marriott Bonvoy app or hotel website. This package includes complimentary in-room amenities, a guaranteed best rate, and complimentary breakfast for two children under twelve years old.

Experience Magical Memories at the Family Thematic Two Bedrooms

For families seeking a spacious and immersive stay experience, Sheraton Surabaya Hotel & Towers introduces the Family Thematic Two Bedrooms. These enchanting suites, available in three distinct themes – Winter, Farm, and Jungle – these thoughtfully designed suites offer families a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in themed surroundings. Each suite is meticulously designed, featuring a master bedroom, a delightful kids' room, a fully equipped kitchen, a dedicated working area, a family dining space, and a generous living room. Certain suites even offer an additional room for a helper or nanny, ensuring that every member of the family enjoys a comfortable stay.

With plans to expand to eight units by the end of the year, these themed suites have quickly become a favorite among guests, with consistently high occupancy rates since their debut in March. "With themed décor, ample space, and a host of family-friendly amenities, these suites are designed to create lasting memories for our guests," added Reza.

Guests booking through the Marriott Bonvoy app can enjoy complimentary breakfast for children under twelve years old. Therefore, when booking the Family Thematic Two Bedrooms, guests can delight in breakfast for six individuals, comprising four adults and two children.

Whether traveling for business or leisure, guests can now experience the epitome of comfort, sustainability, and family-friendly luxury at Sheraton Surabaya Hotel & Towers' newly renovated Deluxe Rooms and Family Thematic Two Bedrooms.

For more information or to make a reservation, please visit www.sheratonsurabaya.com. Stay updated on our latest promotions and activities by following us on Instagram @sheratonsurabaya.

About Sheraton Surabaya Hotel & Towers

Immerse yourself in the essence of Surabaya, Indonesia, at Sheraton Surabaya Hotel & Towers. Ideally situated in the city center, adjacent to Tunjungan Plaza Mall, and close to shopping, attractions, corporate offices, and the convention center, our family-friendly hotel is the perfect choice for every traveler. Enjoy a host of amenities, from a spa, tennis courts, and outdoor pool to tempting restaurants, complimentary Wi-Fi, a full-service business center, and more. Unwind in our well-appointed hotel rooms with plush Sheraton Signature Sleep Beds, city views, and marble baths with pampering products. If a business or social event brings you to Surabaya, our expansive function rooms, modern technology, and expert services ensure a successful gathering. When it is time to explore, many of Surabaya's top sites are close to the hotel, from cultural and religious monuments to world-class shopping. No matter what brings you here, Sheraton Surabaya Hotel & Towers looks forward to hosting your stay in Surabaya, Indonesia.

About Sheraton® Hotels & Resorts

Sheraton Hotels & Resorts makes it easy for guests to feel welcome at over 430 hotels and resorts in nearly 75 countries and territories around the world. As the most global brand within Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of extraordinary hotel brands sitting at the center of hundreds of communities around the world, Sheraton has a rich heritage in creating a sense of belonging for guests, wherever they are in the world. Sheraton is currently undergoing a major brand transformation, creating a signature community experience for the next generation of travelers and locals alike at properties across the globe. The new vision for Sheraton features intuitive design, tech-forward experiences, and upgrades to everything from public space and F&B to flexible meeting space. For more information, please visit www.sheraton.com, and stay connected on Facebook, and @sheratonhotels on Twitter and Instagram. Sheraton is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's award-winning travel program and marketplace, gives members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around the corner and across the globe. Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 31 extraordinary brands offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, as well as through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques®. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com. To download the Marriott app, go here. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

SOURCE Sheraton Surabaya Hotel & Towers