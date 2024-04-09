HONG KONG, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BEAUTY&YOU by The Shilla Duty Free Hong Kong, the leading Korean travel retailer and Alipay+ have joint hand to bring cross-border payment experience to Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) with exclusive shopping offers and interactivities. With Alipay+, air passengers can now pay like locals, using their preferred payment choices, such as e-wallets and banking apps, to pay at BEAUTY&YOU, elevating air passengers' shopping experience to a whole new level.

Shilla Duty Free Hong Kong x Alipay+ join hand to bring the Cross-border Mobile Payment Experience to Hong Kong International Airport with exclusive shopping offers and interactivities

Being the first travel retailer to launch this campaign in Hong Kong, BEAUTY&YOU by The Shilla Duty Free, AlipayHK and Alipay have brought a wide range of exclusive shopping discounts, offers and interactivities to excite the air passengers till 14 May. AlipayHK users would enjoy HKD100 off when paying with Ant Bank PayLater or eM+ spending upon HKD500. Alipay users would enjoy CNY70 off when spending upon CNY1,800 or CNY100 off when spending upon CNY3,000. In order to grab air passengers' attention and draw them to BEAUTY&YOU, there is a "weekly grab coupon" activity in Alipay App at 12pm everyday, allowing air passengers to redeem gifts before boarding. BEAUTY&YOU also partnered with international brands to bring exclusive shopping offers to air passengers, delighting them with unparalleled shopping experience and irresistible value.

Furthermore, to enrich the entire customer journey, a vibrant blue interactive photo booth is now available at BEAUTY&YOU East Hall South. Air passengers can choose a favourite photo frame and take a photo. They can either scan the QR code to get the e-print or experience the function of Alipay+ by simply paying $1 with their home e-wallets or banking apps to get an instant photo! A free gift will be given after taking the photo. A gacha machine is also available at BEAUTY&YOU East Hall North. Air passengers can enjoy a free gift by following "Shilla Duty Free Hong Kong" Alipay brand channel.

Mr. Kang Sang Ho, Managing Director of Shilla Travel Retail (HK) Limited, said, "We are excited to be the first travel retailer to introduce Alipay+ to Hong Kong. We can now offer a more seamless and fruitful shopping experience to our customers and bring "Retail-tainment" to real life. Foreseeing the high traffic at HKIA during Easter and 5.1 Golden Week holidays, we are confident that there will be a promising growth in our sales through the strategic partnership with Alipay+."

About Shilla Duty Free

Shilla Duty Free is the leading Korean travel retailer and affiliate of Samsung. Offering over 1,300 world-class brands in fashion, jewellery, cosmetics, perfumes, watches, etc, Shilla Duty Free is the first operator running the cosmetics & perfumes category in all 3 major airports in Asia (Incheon, Changi and Hong Kong). It is currently operating 6 stores (BEAUTY&YOU) in Hong Kong International Airport, serving as an ultimate shopping destination in Hong Kong and offering a wide spectrum of beauty and fashion accessories to passengers around the globe.

About Alipay+

Alipay+ is a suite of cross-border mobile payment and digitalization technology solutions that help connect global merchants to consumers. Consumers enjoy seamless payment and a broad choice of deals using their preferred payment methods while travelling abroad. Small and medium-sized businesses may use Alipay+ digital tools to enhance efficiency and achieve omni-channel growth.

About Ant International

Headquartered in Singapore, Ant International powers the future of global commerce with digital innovation for everyone and every business to thrive. In close collaboration with partners, we support merchants of all sizes worldwide to realize their growth aspirations through a comprehensive range of tech-driven digital payment and financial services solutions.

SOURCE Shilla Duty Free Hong Kong