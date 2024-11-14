SHINCA, Japan's First Lab-Grown Diamond Jewellery Brand, to Hold First Pop-up Event in Singapore from 28 November (Thu.) to 1 December (Sun.)

- Displays to Include Many Pop-up-exclusive and Pre-sale Products –

KYOTO, Japan, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Laboratory-Grown Diamond jewellery brand SHINCA, manufactured and marketed by Imayo & Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Kyoto City), will hold its first pop-up event in Singapore from Thursday, 28 November through Sunday, 1 December 2024, to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the IMAYO Isetan Scotts store.

SHINCA pop-up event in Singapore: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108384/202411079533/_prw_PI1fl_3n420z5S.jpg

The lineup for this SHINCA pop-up event will include a rich variation of Coloured Lab-Grown Diamond rings for better enjoyment of the abundant colour offerings that are a feature of SHINCA, as well as Singapore Pre-sale products and the Large Stone Collection, which will be available exclusively at the SHINCA IMAYO Isetan Scotts store.

During the event, a jewellery coordinator from the brand's flagship store, SHINCA Ginza, will provide insights into the technologies and designs behind each piece, share the latest jewellery trends from Japan, and advise customers on jewellery selection. Also, a SHINCA original design mirror will be given away with purchases to the first 50 customers, while Isetan Privilege members will exclusively receive a promotion voucher (equivalent to 10% of the purchase amount) redeemable at Isetan Scotts. Displays and events will highlight the appeal of Lab-Grown Diamonds by exhibiting the Lab-Grown Diamond gemstones and their growth process along with explanations of key differences from natural diamonds.

Outline of the SHINCA Pop-up Event Singapore Scotts

Dates: Thursday, 28 November through Sunday, 1 December 2024

Venue: IMAYO Isetan Scotts store (350, Orchard Road, Shaw House, 238868 Singapore)

Events:

- Personalised assistance from a jewellery coordinator

- Introduction to Lab-Grown Diamonds

Gifts with purchase:

- Isetan Privilege members who make a purchase during the event will exclusively receive a promotion voucher (equivalent to 10% of the purchase amount) redeemable at Isetan Scotts.

- A SHINCA original design mirror will be given away with purchases to the first 50 customers.

SHINCA original design mirror: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108384/202411079533/_prw_PI2fl_2Vg15HG4.jpg

Product outline

Pop-up event-exclusive Colour Collection: Coloured Lab-Grown Diamond Rings

The Coloured Lab-Grown Diamond Ring Collection will be available exclusively at the SHINCA pop-up event. The colours and shapes were meticulously selected for this pop-up collection to ensure that each piece is one of a kind.

Pop-up event-exclusive Colour Collection -- Coloured Lab-Grown Diamond Rings: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202411079533-O1-eSIQF3X5.pdf

*Selected products from the collection are shown below. Many other colours and designs will also be available.

IMAYO Isetan Scotts store Pre-sale products

New earrings, necklaces, and bracelets will be launched in Singapore ahead of other stores.

IMAYO Isetan Scotts store Pre-sale products: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202411079533-O2-Hlm6m5Dr.pdf

IMAYO Isetan Scotts store-exclusive products

This Single Stone Collection will be sold exclusively at the IMAYO Isetan Scotts store.

IMAYO Isetan Scotts store-exclusive products: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202411079533-O3-M9WbW1kJ.pdf

Image of SHINCA IMAYO ISETAN SCOTTS store: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108384/202411079533/_prw_PI3fl_dwbPYTEF.jpg

IMAYO ISETAN SCOTTS

Address: 350, Orchard Road, Shaw House, 238868 Singapore

Closed Days: Lunar New Year

Opening Hours: 10:00 - 21:00

Official Instagram Account: https://www.instagram.com/imayo.singapore/

SOURCE Imayo & Co., Ltd.