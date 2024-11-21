SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 15th, Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony, addressed the cancellation of a venue rental that disrupted plans for an international gathering. The event, which had been scheduled to include participation from religious leaders worldwide, was the culmination of months of planning and preparation.

Shincheonji Church of Jesus Addresses Event Cancellation and Reaffirms Commitment to Religious Freedom

The Church had previously completed all required procedures to secure approval for a large-scale graduation ceremony, initially planned for October 30th in Paju. Despite this, the venue rental was unexpectedly canceled, prompting discussions about the importance of fairness and transparency in administrative processes.

Shincheonji Church has highlighted the need for upholding principles of equality and neutrality in public administration. The Church reaffirmed its commitment to fostering mutual respect among diverse communities and emphasized the value of religious freedom as enshrined in constitutional principles.

As society continues to evolve, Shincheonji Church advocates for constructive dialogue and collaboration to ensure inclusivity and respect for all beliefs. By focusing on shared values, communities can work together to build a more harmonious and equitable future.

