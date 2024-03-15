Shincheonji Church of Jesus Celebrates 40 Years of Growth: A Journey from Outdoor Worship to Global Word Exchange Initiatives

SEOUL, South Korea, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 40 years of history of running without stopping... Starting without a temple to requesting word exchange from 10,000 churches at home and abroad.

Founded in 1984, composed of 12 tribes according to the Bible, opening the era of 100,000 people joining the church every year.

SCJ 40th Anniversary Service

In celebration of its 40th anniversary, Shincheonji Church of Jesus, Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony (Chairman Lee Man-hee, hereinafter referred to in as Shincheonji Church of Jesus) announced the process of change from its founding to the present as it has worked for the healing of all nations as promised by God.

According to the '40th Anniversary History Report Announcement' announced at the founding ceremony on the 14th, Shincheonji Church of Jesus was founded on March 14, 1984. At the time of its founding, it did not have a proper temple, so worship was held outdoors, and only in June of that year did it prepare its first small temple in Bisan-dong, Anyang-si, Gyeonggi-do.

In September of the same year, the 'Shincheonji Holy Constitution' was announced, and the following year, in 1985, the nationwide Revelation Meeting began.

On March 14, 1995, the 11th anniversary of its founding, the organization of the 12 tribes was completed according to the shape of heaven described in the Bible. Afterwards, in 1999, the General Assembly headquarters and temple were moved to Gwacheon, Gyeonggi-do, the site where the Book of Revelation was realized, and are still there today.

The Zion Christian Mission Center, a free Bible education institution of Shincheonji Church of Jesus, has expanded nationwide starting from the Sadang Center in Seoul in 1990 and teaches not only the prophecies of the Bible but also the reality of their fulfillment in elementary, middle, and high school levels. Starting in 2020, online education is being launched and is being evaluated as having ushered in an era of full-fledged communication theology.

Zion Christian Mission Center, which held its first graduation ceremony in 1991, held its first '100,000 Graduation Ceremony' by producing 103,764 graduates at its 110th graduation ceremony in 2019. Afterwards, in 2022 and 2023, 106,186 and 108,084 students completed the course, respectively, achieving an unprecedented achievement of enrolling more than 100,000 students for two consecutive years.

The overseas missionary work of Shincheonji Church of Jesus, which is experiencing explosive growth both domestically and internationally, dates back to 1993. Afterwards, in 2012, the Shincheonji Word Crusade was held overseas for the first time.

Even in the COVID-19 pandemic situation in 2021, when the borders of each country were blocked, an online Crusade of the Word was held. Requests for exchanges from other denominations to learn the Word flooded in, and an MOU for Word exchange was signed with 443 churches in Korea and 9,462 churches in 77 countries overseas. In particular, 1,382 churches in 38 overseas countries changed their signs to Shincheonji Church of Jesus, Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony after the exchange of words.

Last February, a religious leader exchange program was launched in Korea, with 10 religious leaders from all over the world as well as Korea.

However, it received great response from about 80 religious leaders. Shincheonji Church of Jesus has continued to make efforts not only to put into practice not only the words but also Jesus' teachings of peace.

Meanwhile, Shincheonji Church of Jesus registered its mark trademark and business emblem designed as recorded in the Book of Revelation with the Korean Intellectual Property Office in 1998, and the mark trademark and business emblem of the Zion Christian Mission Center were registered with the Korean Intellectual Property Office in 2000.

