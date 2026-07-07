ShinFlow Makes Its Global Debut in Southeast Asia with Next-Gen Human-Centred Cooling Solutions

PHU QUOC, Vietnam, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ShinFlow, a premium air conditioning brand backed by Japanese R&D Center and produced in Thailand, marked its global debut in Southeast Asia on July 4th. The company unveiled its new generation of human-centred cooling solutions, I-Series Smart Inverter Air Conditioners, featuring advanced AI-powered technologies designed to bring smarter, healthier and more energy-efficient comfort to modern households across the region.

A global launch marking a new chapter

ShinFlow representative presents at the global launch event in Vietnam

Positioned as a next-generation air-conditioning brand for the intelligent era, ShinFlow is a brand under a powerful Parent Group (AUX), with Japanese research and development at its core and high-standard production in Thailand.

The event marked an important milestone in ShinFlow's global expansion, starting with Southeast Asia, one of the world's fastest-growing air conditioner markets. The regional market is projected to grow at a strong CAGR of approximately 6.9%, reaching around USD 9.55 billion by 2034 from USD 5.6 billion in 2026.

"By making SEA our first global launch region, we are bringing ShinFlow's human-centred cooling philosophy to a market where it can enhance not only comfort, but also energy efficiency, smart control and healthier indoor air, then create meaningful value for everyday households.", Mr. Rocky Shi, Global Air Conditioning Brand Director stated.

The next-generation cooling solutions tailored for Asian lifestyle

At the heart of the launch is the ShinFlow I-Series Smart Inverter Air Conditioner, a new product line designed for Southeast Asian households.

Backed by the ShinFlow Japan R&D Center, the I-Series brings together smart inverter technology with a range of innovative features. These include AI ECO mode offering up to 40% energy savings; Human Sensing Airflow that automatically adjusts based on room occupancy; Voice and Wi-Fi control for seamless smart home integration; quiet air operation; UVC sterilization; and advanced filtration systems.

The product line has been tailored to meet specific market preferences. In Vietnam, the I-Series highlights AI ECO, Wi-Fi and Voice Control, UVC Sterilization. These features are designed to support greater energy-saving, smarter remote control, cleaner air and more even airflow distribution for Vietnamese households.

In Malaysia, emphasis is placed on Human Sensing technology, AI ECO, Voice Control, and UVC Purification, offering personalized comfort and a healthier indoor environment.

In Thailand, the series features Human-Sensing, AI ECO, Voice & Wi-Fi Control, Quiet Air, PM2.5 Filter, Easy Installation & Maintenance, addressing growing demand for intelligent cooling, cleaner indoor air and convenient control in urban homes.

ShinFlow is committed to providing long-term reassurance for Southeast Asian consumers through localized after-sales and warranty policies, including replacement programs, whole-unit warranties, and compressor warranties of up to 12 years.

"Over the next three to five years, ShinFlow aims to become one of the trusted air-conditioning brands of choice across SEA. Beyond business growth, we aspire to be recognized for smart technology, energy efficiency, and superior user experience. Our long-term vision is to establish ShinFlow as a world-class HVAC brand that promotes sustainable living and healthier indoor environments.", he stated.

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SOURCE ShinFlow