Shinsegae spreads Christmas magic to the world with a new global landmark 'Shinsegae Square'

Shinsegae Department Store has been an absolute favourite amongst millions of global customers along with Harrods(UK) and Isetan(Japan), taking the chart of No.1 leading position in the Korean department store industry by far.

Last year, Shinsegae Department Store in Myeong-dong has been visited by over 6 million customers from different countries, making the spot a 'must-visit-place' for Christmas season.

For the past 10 years, Shinsegae has delivered hopes and excitements to its onlookers visiting the place, wishing the best Christmas and New Year's Eve for everyone.

With a size of three basketball courts(1292.3㎡), Shinsegae's mega-sized digital signage is now recreated as 'Shinsegae Square' and presents an overwhelming beauty with the visuals from the screen.

This year, Shinsegae is showcasing a short film called 'Pursuit of Christmas Moments' to give the experience of joy and magical moments to the audience, elevating thrills for Christmas and New Year's Eve.

The film depicts a story of Shinsegae Department Store being transformed into a magical Christmas castle along with fancy dinner parties inside and amusement parks embellished with glittering lights in the night sky, which will leave unforgettable memories for the visitors.

On the 31st of December, Shinsegae Square district will be presented as the spot to celebrate New Year's Eve as it will exhibit diverse K-culture contents and media artworks.

Harmoniously permeated with historical buildings nearby, the audience will be fascinated by magnificent and breath-taking sceneries with feasts of colorful lights that Shinsegae Square sheds.

"Shinsegae Department Store now presents 'Shinsegae Square' where visual beauty and cutting-edge technologies are met to make the most cherishable memories to those visiting Seoul," Shinsegae said.

"Rebranded as the iconic cultural hub with its K-culture contents and media artworks, Shinsegae Square will proceed to become the ultimate 'lifestyle destination', nowhere to be compared in Seoul."

SOURCE Shinsegae Department Store