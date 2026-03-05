Shipowners set to steer the next phase of maritime transformation at Asia Pacific Maritime 2026

SINGAPORE, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The transition towards digitalisation and automation is speeding up in the maritime industry, and a comprehensive strategy is emerging to turbo-charge efficiency, safety and sustainability. Yet key questions remain about the adoption of technologies and solutions to enhance operational performance, future-proof fleets while remaining commercially competitive, and ultimately realise the zero-emission goal. At Asia Pacific Maritime (APM) 2026, held from 25–27 March 2026 at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore, operational management will take centre stage as leading shipowners examine the strategies needed to navigate this transformation, powered by next energy and technological innovations.

Asia Pacific Maritime 2024 Opening Ceremony Speech

APM 2026 will open with a welcome address from Guest-of-Honour Ang Wee Keong, Chief Executive of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), followed by an opening keynote panel that will set the tone for the 3-day conference, bringing together 150 senior executives in maritime operations, technical directors, technology leaders and industry stakeholders.

With the overarching theme "Future of Vessel, Solutions for Tomorrow", the APM 2026 conference will spotlight critical conversations shaping the future of maritime operations. Key discussion topics will include future fuels & zero-emission ships, smart & autonomous ships, next-gen shipbuilding, maritime cybersecurity, finance, risk & insurance for future fleet and electric & hybrid power.

Setting the maritime state of play for Asia

The opening keynote panel, "The Maritime State of Play & What's Next for Asia", on 25 March, 11:10 - 12:00, will confront the core trade-offs facing industry leaders today: balancing immediate cost pressures with long-term decarbonisation goals, selecting viable fuel pathways, and strengthening resilience amid regulatory and trade flow uncertainty.

Moderated by Punit Oza, President of the Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers, the panel brings together:

Mohamed Safwan Othman, President and Group Managing Director, Dinastia Jati Group and Chairman, Malaysia Shipowners' Association (MASA) and Federation of ASEAN Shipowners' Association (FASA)

SK Lim, Managing Director, Pacific, G2 Ocean

Jotaro Tamura, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Mitsui OSK Lines

Joey Chua, Chair, Digitalisation Committee, Singapore Shipping Association

Ben Pike, COO, Swire Shipping

Roine Ahlquist, CCO, Wilhelmsen

"Shipowners across ASEAN are operating in an environment defined by tighter decarbonisation targets, rising compliance costs and increasing pressure to digitalise. The challenge is not a lack of ambition but the complexity of execution. Decisions around alternative fuels, fleet renewal and digital investments require careful calibration of capital, risk and long-term competitiveness," said Mohamed Safwan Othman, President and Group Managing Director, Dinastia Jati Group and Chairman, Malaysia Shipowners' Association (MASA) and Federation of ASEAN Shipowners' Association (FASA). "I look forward to productive discussions at APM with fellow C-Suite leavers on how to build resilience in this era of constant change."

From ambition to operational reality

Beyond strategy, APM 2026 will address how transformation is unfolding at the vessel level. The panel discussion, "Securing LNG's Long-Term Viability as a Shipping Fuel" on 26 March, 10:30 – 11:20, will explore the renewed momentum behind LNG-fuelled vessels and assess whether LNG can remain competitive in a tightening decarbonisation landscape. While LNG remains the most established alternative fuel in shipping, increasing scrutiny around methane slip and lifecycle emissions has prompted deeper evaluation of its long-term role.

"LNG is no longer an experimental fuel; it is a proven solution with established infrastructure and operational experience. However, its long-term viability will depend on continuous technological evolution and broader industry adoption, particularly in reducing methane slip. The industry is also exploring the scalability of bio-LNG and e-LNG to maintain operational reliability and efficiency – a key topic we look forward to discussing at APM 2026," said Sachin Saharawat, Technical Director, Eastern Pacific Shipping.

Beyond fuel choices, digital systems and automation are emerging as equally decisive factors in fleet competitiveness.

The panel, "Maritime Autonomy is Here – Are We Ready?" on 26 March, 16:30 – 17:20, will explore how AI-enabled systems are being used across commercial vessels, delivering measurable gains in safety, efficiency, and operational performance. "We are already seeing practical applications in predictive maintenance, voyage optimisation and fleet performance monitoring. Successful adoption depends on alignment between technical teams, IT, shore management and crew, ensuring that digital innovation strengthens operational control, not fragment it," shared Salvador Jr Respeto, Technical Director, Columbia Shipmanagement.

Collaboration gains momentum

Across these discussions, a structural shift is evident: technical, digital and commercial decisions are no longer made in isolation. This convergence is reflected in the breadth of shipowner representation at APM 2026.

Technical leaders such as Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Head of Fleet Management, Berge Bulk; Pankaj Porwal, General Manager, Fleet Sustainability, Hafnia; Pankaj Singhal, Executive Director, Containers, Fleet Management; and Uma Dutt, Vice President, LNG, Anglo-Eastern, will be joined by IT specialists, including; Patric Desanti-Fettkenheuer, Head, Group IT & Digitalisation (VP), BW Group; Shoby Saseedharanan, IT Risk Specialist, Berge Bulk; and Uttam Kumar, Director, IT Business Partnering, Synergy Marine.

Other experts include:

Francois-Xavier Accard, Managing Director, CMA CGM International Shipping;

New Wei Siang, Director, Maritime Decarbonization & Net Zero Pathways, Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA); and

Gobinathan M Ramachanderan, Head of Decarbonization, MISC;

Capt Cheah Sin Bi, CEO, Orkim;

Gautam Khurana, CFO, Precious Shipping;

Lars Gruenitz, Managing Director, Proteus Energy & Norstar Ship Management;

Prantika Sengupta, Global Director – Legal, SeaLead;

Akanksha Batura Pai, Executive Director, Sinoda Shipping Agency.

Networking will be at its strongest at the 19th edition of APM, as shipowners and shipyards from across Asia converge to explore collaboration opportunities and exchange insights with 800 global exhibitors spread across six exhibition halls at Marina Bay Sands.

Long‑time industry partner The Indonesian National Shipowners' Association (INSA) will continue its strong presence at APM 2026, leading a delegation of shipowners to connect with global solution providers and industry leaders. MASA, under its new FASA Chairmanship for 2026–2027, led by Mohamed Safwan Othman, will also bring a delegation of Malaysia shipowners to advance dialogue on decarbonisation, regulatory alignment, and fleet competitiveness.

In parallel, key decision makers driving next‑generation shipbuilding from the Batam Shipyard and Offshore Association (BSOA) and Indonesia Shipbuilding & Offshore Association (IPERINDO) will spearhead technical, ship design and procurement delegations at the event.

Where decision-makers explore the latest cutting-edge solutions

As energy transition strategies take shape, APM 2026 extends beyond conference dialogue to practical solutions. Visitors can look forward to several new product developments and live demonstrations, reflecting the growing industry demand for scalable and operationally proven technologies.

RUSTIBUS will introduce, for the very first time, its RUSTIBUS® Eco Series , featuring the RUSTIBUS 2000 ECO and RUSTIBUS 1200 ECO, at APM 2026. Built on its established surface preparation platforms, the Eco Series integrates dedicated dust and debris containment systems that capture rust scale, paint particles, and surface contaminants at source. Engineered for marine and offshore environments, the electrically powered machines support cleaner onboard maintenance while reducing the risk of marine pollution, aligning with growing environmental compliance requirements across global fleets.





will introduce, for the very first time, its , featuring the RUSTIBUS 2000 ECO and RUSTIBUS 1200 ECO, at APM 2026. Built on its established surface preparation platforms, the Eco Series integrates dedicated dust and debris containment systems that capture rust scale, paint particles, and surface contaminants at source. Engineered for marine and offshore environments, the electrically powered machines support cleaner onboard maintenance while reducing the risk of marine pollution, aligning with growing environmental compliance requirements across global fleets. Nippon Paint Marine will also unveil AQUATERRAS 1100 at APM 2026; the latest addition to its pioneering AQUATERRAS range, recognised as the world's first biocide-free hull self-polishing coating system. The new coating features a low-VOC formulation designed to reduce environmental impact while meeting regulatory requirements across major shipbuilding markets, including China and Korea. AQUATERRAS 1100 is also the first in the series to incorporate Advanced Fouling Control (AFC), a proprietary silicone-modified binder technology that creates a smooth, glossy coating surface to prevent fouling without biocides, supporting improved hull performance and long-term vessel efficiency.





will also unveil at APM 2026; the latest addition to its pioneering AQUATERRAS range, recognised as the world's first biocide-free hull self-polishing coating system. The new coating features a low-VOC formulation designed to reduce environmental impact while meeting regulatory requirements across major shipbuilding markets, including China and Korea. AQUATERRAS 1100 is also the first in the series to incorporate Advanced Fouling Control (AFC), a proprietary silicone-modified binder technology that creates a smooth, glossy coating surface to prevent fouling without biocides, supporting improved hull performance and long-term vessel efficiency. Roxtec will present its newly launched Roxtec Cabinet Seal Platform (CSP) for high cable density applications in demanding marine environments. The solution is designed to simplify cable management while maintaining certified sealing performance, supporting increasingly digitalised and electrified vessel architectures. A live product demonstration will be conducted at stand F-B05, on 26 March, 10:00 – 11:00, marking one of the first opportunities for the regional maritime community to see the system in operation.





will present its newly launched for high cable density applications in demanding marine environments. The solution is designed to simplify cable management while maintaining certified sealing performance, supporting increasingly digitalised and electrified vessel architectures. A live product demonstration will be conducted at stand F-B05, on 26 March, 10:00 – 11:00, marking one of the first opportunities for the regional maritime community to see the system in operation. Korindo Energy will showcase its SCANIA E-Machine, a hybrid and fully electrified configuration designed to support vessel electrification. The compact, modular electric drive system can operate alongside combustion engines or function as a fully electric propulsion unit, enabling flexible transition pathways for shipowners. Live demonstrations of the SCANIA E-Machine will take place at stand E-K12, on 25 March 12:00 – 15:00, allowing visitors to experience its integration capabilities and modular battery systems firsthand.

In an industry facing mounting decarbonisation targets, digital disruption and trade flow uncertainty, APM 2026 is the perfect platform that serves as a meeting point for shipowners, solution providers, industry leaders and institutions to shape the future of vessels and solutions for tomorrow.

About Asia Pacific Maritime (APM)

Asia Pacific Maritime (APM) is Asia's premier exhibition and conference for Shipbuilding & Marine, Workboat, Offshore, and Electric & Hybrid Marine.

With 35 years of excellence, APM is the pre-eminent platform where global solution providers showcase the latest developments in maritime technology and innovation to shipowners, shipyards, ship managers, and decision-makers across Asia. This is where strategic collaborations are forged, shaping the Future of Vessels, Solutions for Tomorrow.

For more information: https://www.apmaritime.com/

About RX Global

RX is in the business of building businesses for individuals, communities and organisations. We elevate the power of face-to-face events by combining data and digital products to help customers learn about markets, source products and complete transactions at over 400 events in 22 countries across 43 industry sectors.

RX is passionate about making a positive impact on society and is fully committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people.

RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

For more information: https://www.rxglobal.com/

About RELX

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The Group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs over 33,000 people, of whom almost half are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: £20.35 Amsterdam: €23.60 New York: $27.73. The market capitalisation as of 12 February 2026: £36.9bn | €42.4bn | $50.4bn

SOURCE RELX Singapore Pte Ltd