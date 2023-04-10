Shipsy Named as a Notable Vendor in the 2023 Gartner® Asia/Pacific Context: 'Magic Quadrant™ for Transport Management Systems'

GURUGRAM, India, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipsy , a leading SaaS-based global logistics management platform provider, announced it had been acknowledged as a Notable Vendor in the Gartner Asia/Pacific Context: 'Magic Quadrant for Transport Management Systems.'

The need for businesses to meet evolving customer demands, reduce transportation costs and boost delivery agility is driving the adoption of modern Transportation Management Systems (TMS). Shipsy's unique capabilities and offerings, have emerged as a key enabler for achieving these efficiencies across cross-border, first, middle, and last-mile logistics.

In the Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems report, "Gartner defines transportation management systems (TMSs) as software that supports multimodal planning and execution of the physical movement of goods across the supply chain. It allows a company to manage increasing levels of transportation complexity across multiple transport modes and geographic regions."

"We're excited to be included in the Asia/Pacific Context: 'Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems' report. We believe it's a testament to the amazing feedback we have consistently received from our customers. We aim to continue being the de facto logistics management platform for businesses in the region and the Middle East," says Soham Chokshi, CEO & Co-Founder, Shipsy.

The Asia/Pacific Context report states that "Gartner estimates the annual spend on supply chain execution (SCE) software in APAC to exceed $850 million through 2026, up from nearly $600 million through 2021 (see Forecast: Enterprise Application Software, Worldwide, 2020-2026, 4Q22 Update). Gartner estimates that the annual TMS software spend in APAC will be approximately 28% of that on SCE, or $160 million through 2021."

Further mentioning, "Organizations within the Asia/Pacific market have historically looked for transportation management solutions that are execution-focused. Capabilities such as transportation planning and route optimization are not typically prioritized by shippers. Those capabilities are highly desired by third-party logistics (3PL) organizations and logistics service providers. With the increasing demand in retail and e-commerce, there is some shifting in this regard. This is especially true in countries such as India, China and Vietnam. Companies within those countries are starting to investigate planning and route optimization capabilities to better support customer demands, particularly for last-mile deliveries in urban locations."

Gartner also highlighted the growing significance of sustainable logistics, "Sustainability and green transportation initiatives are also drawing increased focus. With many trucks in the region being diesel-powered, particularly in China, organizations are looking to TMS technology to help mitigate and measure emissions. Utilizing optimization capabilities to build more efficient routes, leveraging analytics to capture emissions and carbon footprint information, and selecting more environmentally friendly transport modes (such as rail or waterways) are some of the ways TMS technology can help."

Gartner named Shipsy and five others as Notable Vendors in the APAC Context report.

About Shipsy

Shipsy enables businesses worldwide to build a resilient, connected, agile, sustainable, and autonomous supply chain and logistics operations. Its smart logistics management platform empowers businesses to significantly reduce operating costs, lower carbon footprint, enhance customer experiences, boost delivery productivity, and drive seamless cross-border freight movement. Shipsy's 350+ team is based out of India, Dubai, and Indonesia serving 200+ customers across the globe. Shipsy tracks 650,000+ containers per month, procure freight worth $150mn+ per month, and powers 60 mn+ parcels per month. On a broader perspective, Shipsy has integrations with 64+ major shipping lines, 50+ third-party logistics companies, 300+ freight forwarders, 50+ customs agents, and a network of over 20,000 global shippers. To learn more about us, please visit www.shipsy.io .

