Shop Smarter at COMEX 2024: Explore Over 300 Brands, Wow Deals, Flash Sales, NETS Giveaways and many more

SINGAPORE, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- One of Singapore's biggest IT shows, COMEX 2024 returns 29 August to 1 September at Suntec Convention Centre Levels 3 and 4, to showcase latest tech gadgets and smart home products from over 300 brands and retailers, including newest offerings from Aftershock PC, ATRiX, Best Denki, Challenger, Dreamcore, Lenovo, Mansa, PRISM+, Samsung, Sterra, and more. Starhub also returns for the first time since its last participation in 2019, joining SingTel to introduce latest offerings in digital connectivity and entertainment.

AI-ready devices, aesthetic tech innovations aimed at optimising performance and consumer electronics for new homeowners will take spotlight. For instance, Lenovo will showcase the AI-ready Lenovo Yoga™ Slim 7x, its first next generation Copilot+ PCs powered by Snapdragon® X Elite, featuring the 12-core Qualcomm Oryon™ CPU, Qualcomm Adreno™ GPU and a dedicated Qualcomm Hexagon™ NPU (neural processing unit). Users can also leverage on the Large Language Model (LLM) and Copilot's generative AI capabilities to increase their productivity.

Hisense will unveil several new smart home appliances including the world's first integrated ultraslim S7 Canvas TV that turns the living room into an art gallery and the AI-powered Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV series Hisense will also be showcasing its cutting-edge Allergy Care and Activated Water systems where allergens and bacteria are effectively eliminated through steam; residual chlorine is removed and rapid sterilisation done through water activation and electrochemical technologies. Zansan will introduce its digital locks that are equipped with facial recognition and RFID capabilities.

Visitors can also check out the following:

Instant Lucky Catch with more than S$250,000 in prizes and vouchers: Working together with tech partner Searix who will be digitalising and gamifying the promotions, COMEX 2024 will be giving out prizes such as a Dreamcore Custom Gaming PC (worth S$3,180 ), Hinomi H1 PRO Ergonomic Chair (worth S$899 ), the newly launched Hisense "Roman Holiday" Front Load Washing Machine (worth S$2,999 ), OSIM uLove 3 Well-being Chair (worth S$8,999 ) and a PRISM+ Q86 Ultra 4K QLED Google TV (worth S$4,999 ). The full list of prizes can be accessed here.





Shoppers can also enjoy further discounts when making onsite purchases with other flexible and seamless payment options - ShopBack , Grab's Buy Now Pay Later , TikTok Shop . For instance, TikTok users can enjoy up to 67 percent off tech deals on TikTok Shop, with additional discount vouchers worth up to S$100 . 15 social media creators will be conducting 72 livestream sessions onsite to share enticing tech buys and tips from various brands. These creators include popular TikTok influencers Baldbodhi and Fredyjays.





SingTel will also be conducting daily live auctions with starting bids as low as S$29 and over S$20,000 worth of premium handsets, accessories, and TVs to be won at the entire event.





Available to the first 250 shoppers each day with a minimum spend of , limited to one redemption per customer per day while stocks last. Shoppers can also redeem an additional NETS Prepaid Card with of stored value if the purchases were made via NETS. More information here. Earn Rewards while De-Cluttering: Shoppers trading in old and unused devices at the MyHalo Trade-In booth can receive S$10 COMEX vouchers (stackable depending on the value of the trade-in items) for spending onsite at participating booths.

Discover more new launches and exclusive deals at COMEX 2024 in the Annex.

Organised by Constellar, COMEX is one of Singapore's largest and most experiential consumer lifestyle marketplaces. The event is part of Constellar's consumer electronics and technology series of annual events, which also include Consumer Electronics Exhibition (CEE), IT Show and The Tech Show.

For latest deals and updates, visit our website and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. Sign up here to receive the digital brochure with the best highlights and deals dropping on 28 August 2024.

