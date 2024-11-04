ShopBack Celebrates Two Years in HK - Over HK$100 Million in Cashback Rewarded to Customers

Partnering with Standard Chartered Bank to Launch Extra Cashback for the Year-End Shopping Season

HONG KONG, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the year-end shopping season approaches, savvy shoppers looking to maximize their savings, earn more rewards and win big prizes cannot miss out on the latest offers from ShopBack. Asia and Hong Kong's largest online Cashback platform is rolling out two spectacular promotions. Simply clicking through ShopBack to make purchases at participating merchants, shoppers can earn Cashback from ShopBack on every transaction, anytime and anywhere at ease. In addition, new customers will have an opportunity to enter the grand lucky draw for prizes including up to HK$100,000 in spending credits and nearly HK$300,000 worth of surprise gifts.On top of this, ShopBack is introducing another exciting offer through its first-ever partnership with Standard Chartered Bank. Simply spend with designated Standard Chartered credit cards through ShopBack at selected merchants and customers can earn an extra HK$1,800 or more in Cashback offered by Standard Chartered. With these promotions, customers can enjoy triple the rewards, echoing ShopBack's motto: If it is not a steal, it is not a ShopBack Deal!

Mr. Arthur Wan, General Manager of ShopBack for Hong Kong and Taiwan stated that ShopBack has rewarded customers with over HK$100 million in Cashback since its launch in Hong Kong over two years ago.

ShopBack Shopping Festival Lucky Draw – Win HK$100,000 in Spending Credits

The peak shopping season is just around the corner – from 11.11, Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Cyber Monday, 12.12 sale events to Christmas all on the horizon! In addition to enjoying Cashback for every online purchase made through ShopBack, new customers who spend at least HK$100 in November will be entered into the ShopBack Shopping Festival Lucky Draw. Whether the purchase is for travel, dining, health products, groceries, fashion or electronics, customers will have a chance to win prizes, including HK$100,000 in spending credits, HK$30,000 in travel vouchers, an iPhone 16 Pro Max, round-trip tickets to Hokkaido, and more! Terms and conditions apply. For further details, please visit: https://app.shopback.com/sbhk-11-11-campaign

Extra Cashback with Designated Standard Chartered Credit Cards

For the first time, ShopBack is partnering with Standard Chartered Bank to bring customers even more rewards. By shopping via ShopBack and spending with designated Standard Chartered credit cards at merchants like iHerb, Taobao, Watsons, Net-A-Porter, Mr Porter, and Harrods, customers can earn an extra HK$1,800 or more in Cashback. This offer allows customers to enjoy double rewards, as they will also be eligible for entry into the ShopBack Shopping Festival Lucky Draw alongside the Cashback offered by the Standard Chartered credit cards. Terms and conditions apply. For more details, please visit: https://app.shopback.com/sbhk-scb-partnership-campaign

ShopBack's Two-Year Entry in Hong Kong: Over HK$100 Million in Cashback Rewarded

Mr. Arthur Wan, General Manager of ShopBack for Hong Kong and Taiwan, stated, "Since ShopBack's launch in Hong Kong over two years ago, we have been committed to helping our customers earn more Cashback while shopping. To date, we have rewarded customers with over HK$100 million in Cashback. For the first time, we are proud to be partnering with our inaugural banking partner, Standard Chartered Bank, to offer even more exciting rewards to our customers – creating a win-win for all parties."

Hong Kong's online shopping market continues to show immense potential. In August alone, the city's e-commerce sales reached HK$2.3 billion, with ShopBack transactions accounting for nearly 10% of that total. Wan added, "Online shopping has become an integral part of life for Hong Kong people. Thanks to our reliable platform, attractive Cashback offers and easy-to-use interface, the number of ShopBack members in Hong Kong has grown rapidly to over 600,000, while our partner merchants have increased to over 600, catering to a wide range of shopping needs."

Founded in 2014, ShopBack operates in 12 countries and regions worldwide. Last year, the Group marked a key milestone by expanding into Germany, signaling its entry into the European market. Globally, ShopBack serves over 45 million customers, rewarding more than US$475 million in total Cashback. With over 500,000 transactions processed daily, ShopBack drives over US$4 billion in annual sales for more than 20,000 online and in-store partners.

Getting started with ShopBack is simple and free. After registering, customers can shop just like they always do by accessing their merchants through ShopBack website or app. Once the purchase is completed and confirmed by the merchant, the Cashback is credited to the customer's ShopBack account. This Cashback can then be withdrawn via FPS to the customer's bank account for use as real cash.

