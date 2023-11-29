ShopBack X TAT-HK to Launch "Must-Visit Places in Thailand" in December with Total Prizes Valuing over HK$250,000

Seize the Chance to Win Thailand Air Tickets

and Enjoy a Value-for-Money Flash Mop Trip with Besties

HONG KONG, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At ShopBack, you can always find good deals with significant shopping Cashback. Knowing that Hong Kong people love flying to Thailand for massage, spa treatment and various enjoyments during long weekends, we have prepared the following good deals especially for you! ShopBack has cooperated with the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Hong Kong (TAT-HK) for the first time to jointly launch "Must-Visit Places in Thailand", giving out prizes valued at more than HK$250,000 in total, bringing you and your besties a wonderful and value-for-money trip in Thailand!

Mr. Arthur Wan, General Manager of ShopBack Hong Kong said "ShopBack has always been committed to creating wonderful shopping experiences for our members. This time, we feel very pleased to work with the TAT-HK to launch the exciting " Must-Visit Places in Thailand" campaign. Thailand has always been one of the favourite travel destinations of Hong Kong people, while December is the holiday season for Christmas celebration. We hope the Thailand offer will bring pleasure to our members. We will launch even more surprising promotional campaigns in the future."

Ms Phornmon Chansri, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Hong Kong said "The partnership between TAT-HK and ShopBack is an inspiring example of how customer experiences can be improved while providing valuable Cashback to enhance travel experiences. This innovative collaboration has the potential to retain and attract customers by offering insights into the behavior of Hong Kong's customers, thereby enabling a better understanding of what travelers truly desire."

ShopBack "Must-Visit Places in Thailand" HK$1,000 Challenge for Bangkok Round-trip Air Tickets

ShopBack and TAT-HK are jointly launching the "Must-Visit Places in Thailand" campaign. Hong Kong people's favourite destinations of Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Phuket are waiting for you!

Every Tuesday this December, spend HK$1000 or more at Agoda, Trip.com, Expedia, Booking.com and other designated travel merchants through ShopBack with Cashback successfully tracked and you will receive a "Challenge Opportunity Voucher" to win 2 sets of Bangkok round-trip air tickets.

Buy and Get Air Tickets and Hotel Accommodations with Cashback from ShopBack on "Travel Tuesday"!

Travel Rule No. 1 for smart girls: grab air tickets and hotel accommodations at lower cost in a smart way! ! ShopBack's "Travel Tuesday" campaign in December will help you get extra savings! On Tuesdays in December, buy air tickets or hotel accommodations from designated travel merchants such as Agoda through ShopBack, you can enjoy various offers every week with Cashback of up to 13%. At the same time, you can get a Cashback / rewards with your desired credit card to enjoy double benefits, plus a chance to win 2 sets of Bangkok round-trip air tickets, so that you can plan for a wonderful and value-for-money Thailand trip with your besties!

What kind of jetso you can get for, say, booking accommodations in three five-star hotels in Bangkok through ShopBack's "Travel Tuesday" campaign for a five-day-four-night Christmas trip with your besties? Here are the examples:

Hotel Agoda Price Today "Travel Tuesday" Agoda Booking Cashback Five-day-four-night Total Savings from ShopBack The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon HK$1,943 per night 5 December booking Cashback (13%): From as low as HK$1,690 per night HK$1,012 12 December booking Cashback (12%): From as low as HK$1,709 per night HK$936 W Bangkok HK$1,492 per night 5 December booking Cashback (13%): From as low as HK$1,298 per night HK$776 12 December booking Cashback (12%): From as low as HK$1,312 per night HK$720 Banyan Tree Bangkok HK$1,400 per night 5 December booking Cashback (13%): From as low as HK$1,218 per night HK$728 12 December booking Cashback (12%): From as low as HK$1,232 per night HK$672

In addition, becoming a new ShopBack member in December, you will have a chance to receive up to HKD130 Cashback. Please browse ShopBack's website or App for details.

About The ShopBack Group

The ShopBack Group is Asia-Pacific's leading shopping, rewards, and payments platform, serving over 40 million shoppers across 11 markets. Driven by the vision to become the world's most rewarding way to shop, ShopBack is dedicated to saving members money and time, while delivering delightful experiences with every purchase. The platform also enables merchants and brands to engage with their members in a cost-effective manner.

Founded in 2014, ShopBack now powers over US$3.7 billion in annual sales for over 20,000 online and in-store partners, with over half a million transactions happening via the platform daily. In 2022, ShopBack expanded its offerings into the realm of financial services with the launch of ShopBack Pay and PayLater - providing members with responsible and convenient payment options at checkout, while empowering partners with more ways to engage potential customers.

Cashback and services are subject to Terms and Conditions. For details, please visit:

https://www.shopback.com.hk/challenges/earn-more/HK_2023-12_MS-OA_FTM-MERCHANTNC_AGODA_REWARDTICKET_SB_TT

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1rrTrH-Zt2Syg1El2RlfjOJD3TARBdRVMyWhKwCPOyD8/edit?usp=sharing

