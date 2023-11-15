KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shopee achieved a remarkable 82-fold surge in Shopee Live orders for local sellers during the 11.11 Big Sale, driven by a strategic combination of increased new user traffic, exclusive live-only deals, and engaging livestream sessions.

Shopee Live saw a staggering 14-fold increase in first-time viewers and recorded over 40 million engagements — users flocked to the platform for irresistible promotions, including 90% off vouchers, participated in the Kotak Duit Misteri game show, and enjoyed real-time product demonstrations.

Shopee Live Drives 82-Times Local Seller Growth During 11.11

15-times more Shopee Mall brands utilised Shopee Live compared to an average day, sharing in-depth product knowledge and building trust with potential customers. Over 5,000 Shopee Mall brands, including 70mai, Dessini, Skechers, SKINTIFIC, and Vinda, participated in the campaign, offering authentic products with a 15-Day Return Policy and an 8x Money Back Guarantee.

"This 11.11, Shopee achieved record-breaking results, hitting a total global gross merchandise value of USD1 Billion within a single day. We sincerely thank all our partner brands and sellers, and our valued shoppers for their support over the years, without which we could never have achieved this tremendous result. In Malaysia - this 11.11 has been our biggest sales day of all time!" said Kenneth Soh, Head of Marketing at Shopee Malaysia.

"We remain dedicated to bringing unparalleled shopping experiences and continuous innovation to our users. The strategic empowerment of Malaysian sellers has been crucial, as Shopee has supported and enabled businesses to thrive in the digital space," Soh added.

Malaysians searched for 'Women's shoes,' 'women's blouse,' 'dress,' 'handbag,' and 'women's sandals' the most, while skincare, plus-size women's clothes and jewellery were the top-selling fashion and beauty products. The momentum was evident as over 1.3 million products were sold within the first 2-hours of the sale.

ELGINI Apparel, Kacang Republika Premium, Kedai Abang Syukor, Panda Eyes, and SKINTIFIC were the most viewed live streams of 11.11, presenting interesting and informative content for their users.

"Shopee is incredibly proud of the success of our local sellers in this year's 11.11 Big Sale, and are committed to supporting them as they grow their businesses with us. We aim to provide our sellers with the tools and resources they need to succeed on e-commerce. We will continue to innovate and deliver even more engaging and immersive shopping experiences for our users," Soh concluded.

SOURCE Shopee Malaysia