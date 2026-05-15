Shoplazza Launches the World's First AI-Native Commerce Operating System to Help Brands Turn Intent into Growth

TORONTO, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoplazza, a global eCommerce infrastructure platform, recently announced the launch of its AI-native Commerce Operating System, a connected multi-agent commerce system designed to help merchants build, manage, and grow online businesses through AI-powered execution.

As online retail becomes more competitive, brands need more than storefront tools. They need systems that can support distinctive brand experiences, faster content production, more efficient marketing, reliable operations, and consistent customer journeys across markets and channels.

Shoplazza's AI-native Commerce Operating System brings together a suite of AI agents across the commerce lifecycle. At its core is Shoplazza AI Store Builder, which enables merchants to create ready-to-sell online stores through natural language input. By interpreting product information, target markets, and customer profiles, the agent generates storefront structure, localized content, and launch-ready recommendations.

Shoplazza has also introduced LazzaStudio, an AI-powered creative agent that helps merchants produce product imagery, campaign visuals, and marketing assets at scale. With brand-learning capabilities, LazzaStudio supports consistent creative output across storefronts, social channels, and advertising environments.

To support growth execution, AdValet helps automate advertising workflows, including audience insights, creative generation, campaign strategy, and launch processes. During active campaigns, it uses performance feedback to support ongoing optimization.

Shoplazza has also released Athena, an AI admin agent that extends automation into daily business management. Athena helps merchants manage products, orders, marketing, logistics, analytics, and administrative workflows through conversation, while coordinating with other agents in the background.

"Commerce is moving from tool-based management to intent-driven execution," said Jeff Li, Founder and CEO of Shoplazza. "Our AI-native Commerce Operating System is designed to help merchants turn business intent into executable actions and measurable growth outcomes, while keeping merchants in control of strategy, brand direction, and final decisions."

Shoplazza currently supports more than 650,000 merchants worldwide. With its AI-native architecture, the company is building a connected commerce workflow for merchants seeking faster execution, stronger brand consistency, operational efficiency, and scalable global growth.

About Shoplazza

Shoplazza is a global AI-native commerce operating system that enables brands to build, launch, and scale their online businesses. Built on an AI agent-native framework, Shoplazza integrates storefronts, marketing, payments, and operational workflows into a unified system designed to support scalable, long-term growth across global markets. Learn more at https://www.shoplazza.com/.

SOURCE Shoplazza