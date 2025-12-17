SHOPLINE Received MPI Licence in Singapore, Strengthening Regional and Global Payments

SINGAPORE, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Instage Technology Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of SHOPLINE, a leading global commerce Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform, today announced that it has obtained the Major Payment Institution (MPI) licence issued by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

The licence covers five regulated payment services — Account Issuance Service, Domestic Money Transfer Service, Cross-Border Money Transfer Service, Merchant Acquisition Service, and E-Money Issuance Service — enabling SHOPLINE to further strengthen comprehensive payment solutions for over 600,000 merchants worldwide.

MPI Licence: Strategic Importance in a Global Financial Hub

Singapore is a well-established financial hub with a strong regulatory framework for payment services. Instage Technology's MPI licence represents a key regulatory milestone for SHOPLINE Payments. SHOPLINE Payments has implemented governance, compliance, and operational frameworks, which, together with the systems and controls already established and those undergoing further enhancement, support the company's ability to deliver secure, reliable, and efficient payment services.

Unlocking a New Era of Embedded Financial Capabilities

SHOPLINE is now equipped with the foundational financial infrastructure needed to build a more seamless, end-to-end commerce and payments ecosystem, which:

expands the range of payment methods to better align with local habits

offers more competitive pricing through unified account structures

boosts checkout conversion with reliable and smooth payment experiences

provides multi-currency capabilities to support seamless global expansion

strengthens fund security with enhanced compliance and safeguards

Together, these capabilities lay the foundation for future embedded financial solutions that help merchants better manage expenses, automate payment flows, simplify bill management, and unlock more flexible and efficient use of working capital — enabling more advanced financial services over time, as we continue to expand our product suite.

"The MPI licence marks an important milestone for SHOPLINE. It strengthens our ability to support merchants in growing their global presence and reaching customers across borders. With the licence, we can partner with more global payment and financial institutions to build a suite of embedded financial solutions that help merchants manage and utilize their funds more effectively, empowering them to scale their businesses with greater confidence."

— Kimi Gong, Deputy GM of Payments, SHOPLINE

What Comes Next: Accelerating Growth Through Global Trust and Partnerships

This achievement follows SHOPLINE's existing regulatory accreditations, including Hong Kong Money Service Operator (MSO), Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC) registration, and Taiwan's Ministry of Digital Affairs (MODA) energy listing, further reinforcing the company's expanding global compliance footprint.

With the MPI licence, SHOPLINE reinforces its commitment to secure and compliant payment services. We aim to provide reliable and trustworthy services. As a truly global organization—not limited to any single market—we are expanding our network of partnerships with local licensed institutions, paving the way for innovative solutions and embedded finance opportunities worldwide.

About SHOPLINE

Founded in 2013, SHOPLINE is a leading global commerce Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider, empowering brands and retailers to build, launch and scale their business around the world. SHOPLINE offers a fully integrated platform that provides merchants with solutions such as ecommerce, POS, social commerce, omni-channel marketing, B2B management, and more. Brands are also empowered to create custom integrations and unique shopping experiences with SHOPLINE's open platform architecture, comprehensive APIs, and extensive global partner network. SHOPLINE is headquartered in Singapore with over 2000 employees operating globally. Learn more at www.shopline.com . Follow us on LinkedIn .

SOURCE SHOPLINE