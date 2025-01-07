TAIPEI, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the future of retail shifts towards an integrated omnichannel ecosystem, it is projected to become a trillion-dollar industry. While many businesses already possess strong products and distribution channels, they often face significant challenges in branding and design. Without access to professional expertise in building brand identity or creating compelling marketing assets, these businesses risk fading into obscurity in the competitive marketplace.

SHOPLINE, the Commerce SaaS and Solution Provider, Teams Up with Tessera to Revolutionize Customer Experience and Elevate Brand Impact Across Asia

To address these needs, SHOPLINE, the Commerce Software-as-a-service and solution provider, has partnered with Tessera, a leading branding and design agency. This collaboration combines SHOPLINE's comprehensive retail solutions with Tessera's expertise in brand strategy, visual design, and customer experience. Together, they aim to empower businesses to establish a professional brand identity on the SHOPLINE platform, foster emotional connections with customers, and extend their branding into cohesive marketing materials. The result is businesses that not only stand out in a crowded market but also leave a lasting impression.

Through this partnership, Tessera and SHOPLINE are committed to delivering enhanced branding solutions to SHOPLINE merchants while providing robust technical support to new brands entering the omnichannel retail space. This initiative is set to help businesses thrive in the competitive digital landscape, shaping a promising future for commerce.

About SHOPLINE



Founded in 2013, SHOPLINE is a leading global commerce platform provider, empowering brands and retailers to quickly build, manage, and scale their business around the world with ease. The SHOPLINE platform offers a wide array of fully integrated solutions including: an all-in-one ecommerce suite, social commerce, POS, omni-channel engagement tools, B2B management, and more. SHOPLINE's open architecture, comprehensive APIs, and extensive partner ecosystem enables merchants to further push the boundaries of commerce with endless customizations, integrations, and innovative shopping experiences.

https://shopline.tw

About Tessera

Tessera is a branding and experience design agency specializing in creative design and strategic services. Tessera helps businesses craft impactful brand stories and designs to create memorable brand experiences.

https://tessera.design

Special Offer



Starting today, the first 10 brands to sign up for this collaboration will receive an exclusive promotional package.

