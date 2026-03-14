Showbiz Pros Gather at Shenzhen Festival

SHENZHEN, China, March 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 2,000 film and TV companies and 5,000 industry professionals have gathered in Shenzhen for a major entertainment industry event launched on the morning of the event day. The event is a merger of the China International New Media Short Film Festival (CSFF) – founded in 2010 as China's only nationally recognized international short film festival – and the China (Shenzhen) International TV Drama Trading Fair initiated in 2014, with an added seminar for discussing industry policies, development directions and trends.

At the opening ceremony, the National Radio and Television Administration unveiled the "Ju Hao Kan" Big Screen On-Demand Alliance, which leverages blockchain technology to help high-quality content reach mainstream broadcasting platforms nationwide, and ensure traceable broadcast data and revenue-sharing records for creators. Industry leaders like iQiyi's Gong Yu delivered speeches on AI's role in film and drama production, with a short drama industry report, a growth study and an overseas expansion white paper to be released at the conference.

Major platforms and production firms announced 2026 plans and new show trailers, while Google, Sony and other giants set up booths. The event features a Greater Bay Area section, nine integration seminars and a 1,000-square-meter AIGC zone showcasing cutting-edge tech. CSFF received over 500 short film submissions from APEC economies and added two new awards. As a key industry hub, Shenzhen contributed over 50% of China's short drama overseas in-app purchase revenue, which exceeded $1.847 billion in Jan-Oct 2025.

SOURCE the China International New Media Short Film Festival (CSFF)