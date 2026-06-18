Showcasing Ambition & Strength on the Global Stage, BICV Debuts Full Line of Innovative Products at Automotive Engineering Exposition 2026 Nagoya

NAGOYA, Japan, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 17, the Automotive Engineering Exposition 2026 Nagoya grandly opened its doors in Japan. As a leading enterprise specializing in in-vehicle intelligence and communication-navigation integration, BICV brought its full lineup of cutting-edge innovative products to the show.

The BICV booth drew crowds of customers and industry visitors.

The company showcased its proprietary in-vehicle intelligent solutions built around the core technology of "Automotive Intelligence + Communication & Navigation". Backed by a comprehensive product portfolio and robust technical capabilities, BICV drew extensive attention and high praise from global industry delegates and professional visitors.

At this event, BICV exhibited a full range of state-of-the-art in-vehicle intelligent products, including AI Box, integrated cockpit-driving smart cockpits, 3D AR-HUD and intelligent display series. These offerings fully demonstrate the company's deep technological accumulation and independent innovation capacity across core business segments: AI-powered in-vehicle interaction, advanced intelligent driving, vehicle central computing and smart automotive displays, underscoring its global deployment strength and core product competitiveness.

With over a decade of experience in overseas product development, BICV has shipped more than 1 million units/sets of products worldwide. The firm has established a mature, complete R&D system and localized technical support teams covering key overseas markets including Europe, North America, Southeast Asia, Australia, South America and the Middle East.

Actively expanding global market footprint, BICV has built long-term partnerships with renowned international automotive brands such as Pioneer, Alpine, Proton and Perodua.

Company Profile

BICV Technology Co., Ltd. is a national-level specialized, refined, distinctive and innovative "Little Giant" enterprise focusing on the R&D, production and sales of intelligent connected vehicle products. Headquartered in Chongqing, it runs R&D centers and smart manufacturing bases in Shenzhen, Chengdu, Nanjing, Suqian, Beijing and other major Chinese cities.

Backed by a team of nearly 1,000 R&D engineers, the company holds over 1,200 authorized patents with strong independent core technologies. It has won the honor of "National Enterprise with Superior Intellectual Property Rights" and numerous industry awards.

BICV supplies premium products and services to more than 20 domestic and global automotive OEMs, with annual revenue exceeding RMB 3 billion. It ranks among China's leading firms in intelligent cockpit and multi-domain integrated intelligent connected vehicle technologies.

For further information visit: https://en.bicv.com/

SOURCE BICV