SIAL China 2025 in Two Cities: Shanghai and Shenzhen, Launching TUTTO PIZZA in May

BEIJING, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 6, the press conference for the launch of SIAL 2025 under the theme "SIAL Inspires Global Food Business in Two Cities" was held in Beijing. And it was officially announced at the conference that the two exhibitions will open grandly in Shanghai from May 19 to 21 and Shenzhen from September 1 to 3.

The press conference was attended by Former Party Member and Vice Chairman of the All China Federation of Supply and Marketing Cooperatives (ACFSMC) Yu Peishun, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Market Operations and Consumption Promotion of the Ministry of Commerce Yang Nie, President of the China Chamber of Commerce of Import & Export of Foodstuffs, Native Produce & Animal By-Products (CFNA) Cao Derong, Vice President of the China General Chamber of Commerce (CGCC) Liu Yong, Deputy General Manager of Comexposium-SIAL Exhibition Co., Ltd. Zhang Zhiying, President of the China Commerce Association for General Merchandise Fan Jun, Division Director of the Foreign Economic Cooperation Center of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs Zhang Xian, and Counsellor for Agricultural Affairs at the French Embassy in China Jo Cadilhon, along with government officials and representatives from embassies and consulates of countries and regions such as the United States, Turkey, Spain, Ireland, the Czech Republic, and Argentina. Representatives from central Party media, industry media, and general media were also in attendance.

Tuttopizza Makes Its Asia Debut with Upgraded International Thematic Pavilions

SIAL Shanghai 2025 has confirmed the introduction of the globally renowned pizza exhibition Tuttopizza. Making its first-ever appearance in Asia, Tuttopizza represents another milestone in the internationalization of SIAL Shanghai and will drive a comprehensive upgrade of the international thematic pavilions.

Since its inception, Tuttopizza has annually convened suppliers of raw materials, semi-finished products, equipment, systems, accessories, and services in the dining and pizza industry from around the globe in Naples, Italy, attracting over 40,000 professionals worldwide. This year, Tuttopizza will bring a wealth of exhibitors and professional attendees specializing in pizza, establishing itself as a major international platform for pizza trade and business.

Yu Peishun, Former Party Member and Vice Chairman of ACFSMC, expressed his hope that SIAL in China 2025 will further serve as a global platform for food and beverage trade, and become a bridge for Chinese enterprises and agricultural products to venture abroad and for international companies to enter the Chinese market, thereby empowering the high-quality development of the global food industry through new quality productive forces.

In the meantime, the sector in International Food Catering Supply Chain at SIAL Shanghai 2025 will undergo a comprehensive upgrade, focusing on seven major categories: meat, aquatic products, grains and oils, condiments, frozen ingredients, and prepared foods. The event will bring together high-quality industry resources from upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors, along with professional buyers from both domestic and international markets, aiming to create a global catering ecosystem platform that connects all segments of the industry.

Official Announcement of the 2025 SIAL Network: Sharing Trade Opportunities

As one of the world's largest food exhibition series, the SIAL Network has served 17,000 exhibitors and 700,000 professional visitors worldwide this year. According to Du Yiming, Operation Director at Comexposium-SIAL Exhibition Co., Ltd., the SIAL Network 2025 will be held in Shanghai, Shenzhen, Paris, Montreal/Toronto, New Delhi, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, etc, to showcase global food innovation trends and explore solutions to address future food challenges.

Cao Derong, President of CFNA, said that SIAL Shenzhen is one of CFNA's most important projects in South China, and that CFNA will further deepen its collaboration with SIAL Shenzhen, take an active part in the SIAL Network, engage in dialogue with international markets, and expand the global influence of Chinese brands.

Vice President of CGCC Liu Yong expressed that CGCC will continue to leverage its platform advantages in the distribution sector, and comprehensively and multilayeredly empower SIAL in China, to help it fully unleash its strong potential as a global trade platform for the food and beverage industry.

International Scale Reaches New Heights, Promoting Integration of Domestic and International Trade

SIAL Shanghai 2025 will feature over 5,000 exhibitors from 75 countries and regions, showcasing 350,000 premium products. Snack foods, a traditionally strong category for the exhibition, will highlight 100,000 top-tier items. Jo Cadilhon, Counsellor for Agricultural Affairs at the French Embassy in China, said that a French pavilion "Taste of France" will be organized next year, with French meat products making a reappearance to share exquisite flavours with professionals from around the world.

The CEO of SIAL Network expressed via video speech that SIAL is committed to fostering innovation, business growth, and global collaboration in the food industry. With over 25 years of experience in China, including flagship events in Shanghai and Shenzhen, we continue to provide platforms that empower Chinese and international producers to thrive in a dynamic market while addressing global food challenges.

More diverse and higher-quality professional buyers are a core advantage of SIAL in China. This year, SIAL Shanghai attracted 175,739 professionals from 110 countries and regions. In 2025, it aims to draw even more high-quality buyers. "Leveraging SIAL's global database of over one million buyers, we are introducing the 'Match Me' supply-demand matching service to more precisely facilitate cooperation between suppliers and buyers," said Zang Wei, Senior Director at Comexposium-SIAL Exhibition Co., Ltd.

A Global Platform for Product Launches, Showcasing Innovative Consumer Scenarios

SIAL in China serves not only as a global trendsetter in the food and beverage industry but also as the premier platform for cross-border trade. It plays a vital role in fostering innovation and driving industry development, enabling an increasing number of new products, technologies, and services to enter domestic and international markets. Xu Guoxin, General Manager of Supply Chain Management Division at China Agricultural Products Group Co., Ltd., said that agricultural product circulation is currently facing unprecedented opportunities and challenges, and that SIAL is a critical part of their exhibition strategy, facilitating efficient trade connections with a broader range of domestic and international enterprises.

SIAL Shanghai and Shenzhen 2025 will concurrently host events such as the SIAL Global Food Industry Summit and the SIAL Innovation, aiming to demonstrate innovative achievements, set trends, and inject new momentum into the consumer market.

"Through the JD E-commerce platform, we provide Chinese consumers with thousands of high-quality food and beverage products. SIAL Shanghai and Shenzhen is a must-attend event for JD every year, where we establish trade partnerships with numerous global food and beverage enterprises," said Zhou Quan, Head of Commerce for Fresh Produce at the Large Supermarket Division of JD Retail, who expressed great anticipation for SIAL in China 2025.

As Asia's Largest Food and Beverage Trade Fair, SIAL Shanghai 2025 will feature an exhibition area of 200,000 square meters, bringing together over 5,000 exhibitors from 75 countries and regions and more than 180,000 professionals from 110 countries and regions. Meanwhile, SIAL Shenzhen is expected to cover over 60,000 square meters, attracting over 1,500 exhibitors and over 67,000 professionals from 50 countries and regions. The dual exhibitions in Shanghai and Shenzhen will work in synergy to facilitate the entry of Chinese enterprises into global markets and the introduction of international enterprises into China. Anchored in fostering new quality productive forces, they aim to empower the high-quality development of the food industries in China and abroad.

