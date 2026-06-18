SIAL Guangzhou 2026: Backed by the World's Factory, Fast Becoming Asia's New Food Sourcing Hub

GUANGZHOU, China, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As global food and beverage companies continue searching for reliable supply chains and new growth markets across Asia, China is doubling down on its role as a key sourcing destination.

The latest signal came from SIAL Shanghai 2026, which concluded with record-breaking results, attracting 183,302 industry professionals from 132 countries and regions and generating more than USD 14 billion in intended onsite transactions.

The strong turnout reflected continued demand for emerging categories such as healthy snacks, functional foods, clean-label products, premium beverages, and food-as-medicine solutions—segments increasingly shaping consumer demand across Asia.

Following the success of Shanghai, attention is now turning to SIAL Guangzhou 2026, which organizers are positioning as South China's largest international sourcing platform for food and beverage professionals.

Scheduled for 3–5 September 2026 at the Guangzhou Poly World Trade Center Expo, the event marks a significant expansion for SIAL's South China edition, growing to four exhibition halls while introducing a strengthened international buyer strategy.

Why Guangzhou Matters

For international buyers, Guangzhou, well-known as the world's factory, offers something few cities in Asia can match: direct access to one of the world's largest manufacturing and export ecosystems.

Located in the heart of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, Guangzhou is widely recognized as the gateway between China's production base and the fast-growing consumer markets of Southeast Asia.

With a regional GDP exceeding RMB 15 trillion and a population of more than 86 million, the Greater Bay Area is expected to become the world's largest bay-area economy by 2026.

More importantly for international buyers, Guangzhou serves as a strategic gateway connecting China with ASEAN, RCEP member countries, and the broader Asian market.

With extensive international transportation networks, world-class logistics infrastructure, and one of China's largest food trading ecosystems, Guangzhou offers unparalleled access to export-ready manufacturers, distributors, and food brands.

Halal Food Emerges as a Key Growth Opportunity

Among the new initiatives planned for 2026 is the launch of a dedicated Halal Food Village, reflecting rising demand from Muslim consumers across Southeast Asia, South Asia, and the Middle East.

The zone will showcase halal-certified products from China's major Muslim food-producing regions, including Xinjiang and Gansu, alongside international exhibitors and country pavilions.

With Indonesia, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Gulf markets continuing to expand their halal food imports, the segment is expected to become one of the exhibition's fastest-growing categories.

The dedicated zone will feature:

Premium Halal-certified food products

Leading suppliers from China's Muslim food production regions, including Xinjiang and Gansu

International Halal pavilions

Thai Halal food suppliers

Export-ready products targeting global Halal markets

Following Consumer Trends Across Asia

The exhibition will also spotlight several trends currently reshaping food consumption patterns across the region:

Healthier snacks and better-for-you products

Functional foods and nutritional solutions

Clean-label and natural products

Premium beverages and ready-to-drink innovations

New-style tea drinks and tea-based ingredients

Specialty coffee products and coffee solutions

Beverage ingredients, flavors, sweeteners, and concentrates

Food ingredients for manufacturing and private-label development

Convenience and ready-to-eat foods

Products targeting the growing silver economy

Sustainable and export-ready food innovations

For buyers, these categories represent some of the fastest-growing opportunities across both mature and emerging Asian markets.

New International Top Buyer Programme Targets Asian Buyers

To strengthen cross-border trade connections, SIAL Guangzhou has launched its International Top Buyer Programme, targeting procurement leaders from Southeast Asia, South Asia, Japan, South Korea, Mongolia, Hong Kong SAR, Macau SAR, and Taiwan region etc.

The initiative is designed for decision-makers from:

Retail chains

Supermarkets and hypermarkets

Importers and distributors

Trading companies

E-commerce platforms

Convenience store networks

HoReCa operators

Foodservice companies

Qualified buyers will gain access to dedicated matchmaking services, VIP networking events, sourcing assistance, translation support, hotel accommodation, and curated supplier meetings etc.

According to organizers, the programme aims to make product sourcing in China more efficient while helping buyers identify suppliers that are ready for international markets.

Application Deadline: August 15, 2026

For inquiries, email [email protected].

Beyond an Exhibition

In addition to supplier sourcing, SIAL Guangzhou 2026 will host a series of industry events designed to identify future market trends and facilitate business networking.

These include:

SIAL Innovation Awards

SIAL in China Awards

SIAL Snacking Awards

SIAL Cup Barista Challenge

SIAL Chic & Tea Contest

Match Me

SIAL White Paper Market Insights

SIAL Elite Hour: International Buyer Networking Reception

The events are expected to bring together manufacturers, retailers, distributors, investors, and industry experts from across Asia.

A Window into China's Next Growth Phase

As China continues to expand visa-free transit policies, strengthen regional trade agreements, and deepen economic ties with ASEAN and Belt & Road partner countries, food industry executives are increasingly viewing the country as a long-term sourcing and market expansion destination.

For international buyers navigating an increasingly complex global trade environment, SIAL Guangzhou 2026 may offer more than access to suppliers—it could provide an early look at the products, consumer trends, and partnerships likely to shape Asia's food industry over the next decade.

SIAL Guangzhou 2026 will take place from 3–5 September 2026 at the Guangzhou Poly World Trade Center Expo.

Free visitor registration is now open. To secure your complimentary pass, please register here.

SOURCE SIAL in China