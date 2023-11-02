Siam Piwat - Siam Paragon - ICONSIAM win 3 world-class awards at Global Brand Awards 2023, reinforcing leadership as one of the best global destinations

BANGKOK, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Siam Piwat Group, a leading real estate and retail business developer, the owner and operator of Siam Paragon, Siam Center, and Siam Discovery, and a joint venture partner of ICONSIAM, ICS, and Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok, has won three world-class awards at the Global Brand Awards 2023 in the United Kingdom. The prestigious accolades testify to the strength and capabilities of Siam Piwat as a global destination developer and its astounding success in introducing unique experiences to the luxury retail market, showcasing the unique Thai identity, Soft power, and inspiring people across the world.

Siam Piwat - Iconic Developer of the Year for delivering experiences that exceed all expectations, underscoring its success as the developer of top-of-mind global destinations for visitors in Thailand and across the world.

Siam Paragon - Best Luxury Lifestyle Mall, reinforcing its success in the luxury retail market as a premium shopping center that offers one of the most comprehensive arrays of luxury brands in the world.

ICONSIAM - Best Cultural Attraction, highlighting its position as a world-class landmark that showcases the best of the best of Thailand and introduces the Thai identity and soft power to the global stage.

Ms. Mayuree Chaipromprasith, President of Corporate Affairs and Communications, Siam Piwat Co., Ltd., said, "Throughout its 64 years in business, Siam Piwat Group has always strived to develop shopping centers that are world-class landmarks that occupy the top-of-mind position among Thai and international visitors alike as well as to deliver experiences that exceed all expectations and set new standards for the industry. The awards serve as a testament to Siam Piwat's success as a developer of global destinations. Our establishments are not merely shopping malls, but are lifestyles hubs for people of all generations that offer fresh experiences and inspiration and have garnered world-class recognition through the years."

"Throughout 18 years, Siam Paragon has reached the crest of success, and achieved 'Top of mind' position from all visitors. It remains strong as a leader in luxury retail that offers one of the most comprehensive arrays of luxury brands in the world. Meanwhile, ICONSIAM is celebrating its fifth anniversary in 2023 as a game-changer who has set new standards for the industry, guaranteed by numerous accolades from the world's leading organizations. ICONSIAM becomes a new iconic landmark of Bangkok that combines all things that represent Thai identity, while embracing the best of Thailand and the best of the world, becoming a prototype of sustainable development project for mutual growth."

The Global Brand Awards is an annual prestigious event organized by Global Brands Magazine, a premier business and finance magazine, to honor exemplary models in the fields of branding, marketing, and customer engagement. The awards are given to companies with excellent performance across 24 categories, including finance, education, lifestyle, automotive, and technology. This year, over 18,000 companies were reviewed for award nomination.

