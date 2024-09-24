Siam Piwat and global fashion news authority, WWD, to host WWD x SIAM PIWAT GLOBAL FASHION SPOTLIGHT

BANGKOK, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Siam Piwat Group – a leading real estate and retail business developer, the owner and operator of world-renowned projects such as Siam Paragon, Siam Center, Siam Discovery, ICONSIAM and Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok – reinforces its position as the number one leader in global destination development and a frontrunner in fashion and luxury retail through a collaboration with major media in the fashion industry, including globally recognized leader in fashion news Women's Wear Daily (WWD), industry experts, and operators of leading global brands as well as KASIKORNBANK, to host the WWD x SIAM PIWAT GLOBAL FASHION SPOTLIGHT on Friday, October 4, 2024. This will be the first event in Southeast Asia ever to bring together thought leaders and influencers across the fashion industry and showcase the potential of Thailand's fashion industry, with the goal of elevating the country into one of the world's fashion hubs.

Tipanat Lenbury, Senior Executive Vice President of Sales and Business Relations for the Fashion Business Group at Siam Piwat Co., Ltd., stated, "Siam Piwat is committed to driving Thailand's fashion industry towards becoming a global fashion hub and one of the world's best luxury destinations, with the goal to create a positive impact on the economy and growth for everyone in this industry chain. We play a crucial role in advancing the luxury market and have consistently earned the trust of leading global brands as a business partner."

Making its debut in Southeast Asia, the WWD x SIAM PIWAT GLOBAL FASHION SPOTLIGHT event aims to highlight the capabilities of Thailand's fashion industry and elevate the country into a world-class fashion hub. This landmark gathering offers a unique platform for Siam Piwat's partners, suppliers, and retailers to gain invaluable insights, connect with industry leaders, and gain inspiration."

"We are thrilled to be hosting this important event with Siam Piwat", said Amanda Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Fairchild Media Group. "The Thai market is quickly evolving into a true voice in the luxury retail conversation, and WWD is excited to shine a global spotlight on this burgeoning region's wave of growth and what it means for the future of the fashion industry."

"There could be no better time to be organizing the WWD x Siam Piwat Global Fashion Spotlight in Bangkok, since South East Asia, and much of Asia in general, continues to have a major impact around the globe in areas ranging from fashion to film, music to the arts. " said James Fallon, Editorial Director of WWD and Fairchild Media Group.

Themed "SOUTH EAST ASIA – LUXURY'S NEW FUTURE," the event will feature panel discussions on various topics, including "Building Brands for a Global Consumer," "Adapting to the New Luxury Landscape," and "South East Asia Power of Global Influence." Key figures and influencers across the fashion industry have been invited to participate in the talk.

SOURCE Siam Piwat Group