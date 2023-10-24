SID BIO Inc. to Debut at 'in-cosmetics asia 2023,' the World's Largest Cosmetics Ingredients Expo

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Korean K-beauty specialist company SID BIO Inc. will make its global market debut at 'in-cosmetics asia 2023,' the world's largest cosmetics ingredients expo, taking place from November 7-9 at the Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC) in Thailand.

SID BIO the main products (PRNewsfoto/SID BIO Inc.)

Korean cosmetics, known globally as K-beauty, have recently claimed the top spot in the notoriously discerning Japanese import market, overtaking France—traditionally the leading player in the cosmetics sector. This achievement underscores K-beauty's reputation for being both trendy and efficacious.

For 28 years, SID BIO Inc. has identified a myriad of natural ingredients from traditional Korean herbal medicine. The company has conducted extensive research on these ingredients to reveal their effectiveness in various skincare areas such as anti-aging, whitening, and hydration. The company has also proven their efficacy through clinical trials and successfully integrated them into diverse functional cosmetics.

At this upcoming event, SID BIO will showcase its flagship products, including 'CosFiller™ T,' known for stimulating adipocytes in the skin to reduce the appearance of deep wrinkles—akin to the effects of filler treatments. They will also present White(F) Panax C2, a product rich in various flavonoids and coumarins, and noted for its superior antioxidant and whitening effects. Additionally, SID BIO plans to offer tailored raw material consulting based on more than 300 naturally derived and 80 fermented ingredients that they have developed through research.

Through this global market debut, SID BIO aims to introduce its innovative natural ingredients that pave the way for the future of skincare, and is actively seeking partners to join them in this journey. The company invites you to visit SID BIO Inc. to discover the key to future beauty and welcomes your interest.

For inquiries and pre-meeting appointments, please contact: [email protected]

