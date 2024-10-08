SIEW 2024: Igniting Dialogues on Global Energy Transformation

SINGAPORE, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong will officially open the 17th Singapore International Energy Week (SIEW) on 21 October 2024. Participants can also hear from Amin Nasser, President & CEO of Aramco, on the world's need for a stable, orderly and inclusive energy transition, and how the company is harnessing AI, smart technologies, and global partnerships to shape the future of the energy landscape.

2. The five-day event will centre on "A Connected and Sustainable Energy World," exploring international partnerships, groundbreaking technologies, and innovative funding strategies. Through high-level discussions and networking, participants will gain insights into shaping the future of global energy, fostering new ideas and strategic alliances.

Key Highlights

3. Singapore and the International Energy Agency (IEA) will formally open the IEA Regional Cooperation Centre in Singapore, marking the IEA's first office outside Paris.

4. SIEW Energy Showcase returns to feature innovative solutions and technologies, highlighting Singapore and the region's net zero transition efforts.

5. SIEW 2024's distinguished guests include:

Governments and International Organisations

Gan Kim Yong , Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry, Republic of Singapore

, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry, Republic of Dr Tan See Leng , Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Trade and Industry, Republic of Singapore

, Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Trade and Industry, Republic of Low Yen Ling , Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth & Ministry of Trade and Industry, Republic of Singapore

, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth & Ministry of Trade and Industry, Republic of Dr Amy Khor , Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment & Ministry of Transport, Republic of Singapore

, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment & Ministry of Transport, Republic of Hon. Dr Doto Mashaka Biteko (MP), Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Energy, United Republic of Tanzania

The Hon. Chris Bowen MP, Minister for Climate Change and Energy, Australia

H.E. Keo Rottanak, Minister of Mines and Energy, Kingdom of Cambodia

H.E. Csaba Lantos , Minister of Energy, Hungary

, Minister of Energy, H.E. Dr Saleh Ali Hamed Al Kharabsheh , Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan

, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Hashemite Kingdom of H.E. Bounkham Vorachit , Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, Lao PDR

, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, Lao PDR Hon. Shaib Hassan Kaduara, Minister for Water, Energy and Minerals – Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar , United Republic of Tanzania

, United Republic of H.E. Zhang Jianhua , Administrator, National Energy Administration, People's Republic of China

, Administrator, National Energy Administration, H.E. Tse Chin-Wan , Secretary for Environment and Ecology, Hong Kong SAR, China

, Secretary for Environment and Ecology, Hong Kong SAR, H.E. Richard Lochhead , Minister for Business, Scottish Government

, Minister for Business, Scottish Government Hon. Shane Jones , Minister for Resources, Associate Minister for Energy, New Zealand

, Minister for Resources, Associate Minister for Energy, H.E. Dr Kao Kim Hourn , Secretary-General, ASEAN

, Secretary-General, ASEAN Yang Mulia Dato Seri Paduka Awang Haji Mohamad Azmi bin Haji Mohd Hanifah, Deputy Minister (Energy) at the Prime Minister's Office, Brunei Darussalam

H.E. Frank Des Rosiers, Assistant Deputy Minister, Natural Resources, Canada

H.E. Chanthaboun Soukaloun, Vice Minister, Ministry of Energy and Mines, Lao PDR

YAB Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri (Dr) Abang Haji Abdul Rahman Zohari bin Tun Datuk Abang Haji Openg, Premier of Sarawak, Malaysia

H.E. Dr Andrew Light , Assistant Secretary, Office of International Affairs, Department of Energy, United States

, Assistant Secretary, Office of International Affairs, Department of Energy, H.E. Geoffrey R. Pyatt , Assistant Secretary, Bureau of Energy Resources, Department of State, United States

, Assistant Secretary, Bureau of Energy Resources, Department of State, H.E. Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific

and the Pacific Xin Baoan, Chairman, Global Energy Interconnection Development and Cooperation Organisation

Dr Fatih Birol , Executive Director, International Energy Agency

, Executive Director, International Energy Agency Francesco La Camera , Director-General, International Renewable Energy Agency

6. View the speakers' list here and register at https://register.siew.gov.sg.

About SIEW

The Singapore International Energy Week (SIEW) is an official trademarked event by the EMA.

