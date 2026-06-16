SIFF Strengthens Talent Pipeline as Emerging Filmmakers Re-Engage With Festival Programs

SHANGHAI, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF) continues to expand its talent development ecosystem, which is embedded across key industry initiatives such as SIFF PROJECT, SIFF ING and SIFF YOUNG, forming a pathway for emerging creators to develop projects, gain exposure and access resources.

SIFF PROJECT is a film incubation platform connecting filmmakers with producers, investors and industry partners for development and financing. SIFF ING focuses on new storytelling and experimental expression, offering creators opportunities to showcase original works. SIFF YOUNG supports young filmmakers through selection and development programs in directing, screenwriting and producing.

Among these initiatives, the SIFF YOUNG × Shanghai Young Filmmaker Support Program unveiled its 2026 cohort, marking its fifth anniversary. Under the theme "The industry nurtures new talents, and new talents give back to the industry," nine filmmakers were selected: screenwriter Zhou Yunhai; producers Hu Jing, Ti Ti and Xie Haochi; and directors Bai Xue, Su Biao, Teng Congcong, Wang Wang and Xu Lei.

Founded in 2021, SIFF YOUNG has become an influential filmmaker support program, identifying and empowering emerging talents in screenwriting, directing and producing. Over five years, the program has supported 29 young Chinese filmmakers.

The 2026 cohort reflects the diversity and vitality of China's emerging filmmaking community. Zhou Yunhai co-wrote Pegasus 3. Producers Hu Jing, Ti Ti and Xie Haochi have backed acclaimed works including The Cord of Life, the Venice Main Competition title The Sun Rises on Us All, and the upcoming MAKE ZHONGHE GREAT AGAIN. Directors Bai Xue, Teng Congcong and Wang Tong, alongside independent filmmaker Xu Lei, have earned industry recognition, while screenwriter-turned-director Su Biao explores stories rooted in Chinese culture.

Beyond individual programs, SIFF's talent ecosystem shows long-term impact, with filmmakers returning with new projects, completed works and participation in screenings, forums and industry events. This cycle of discovery, support and return highlights the festival's role as both launching platform and partner in filmmakers' career development.

By connecting talent with professional platforms, industry resources and creative opportunities, SIFF supports the sustainable development of China's next generation of filmmakers and contributes momentum to the country's film industry.

SOURCE SIFF