SIG Global Enhances Support for Singapore SMEs Amid Increasing Compliance Demands

Firm expands its advisory focus as businesses face tighter regulations and rising operational pressures

SINGAPORE, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SIG Global has strengthened its commitment to supporting Singapore's SMEs as companies continue to navigate tighter compliance requirements and growing administrative responsibilities. With more businesses seeking dependable guidance on tax, accounting, and regulatory matters, the firm is expanding its advisory focus to help clients stay compliant and competitive.

SIG provides a full suite of services, including corporate tax filing, GST, bookkeeping, payroll, and company incorporation. The team's experience with IRAS and ACRA guidelines allows them to assist business owners who struggle to keep pace with frequent updates to Singapore's regulatory landscape.

"In the past year, we've seen more business owners asking for clearer guidance on compliance deadlines, tax reporting accuracy, and record-keeping," said Sheena Guan, COO at SIG Global. "Our goal is to take these pressures off their shoulders so they can focus on running and growing their business. We believe in providing advice that is practical, timely, and grounded in real operational needs."

Beyond routine filings, SIG offers personalised advisory services that help SMEs understand their financial position and make informed decisions. This includes early tax planning, GST risk checks, incorporation structuring, and accounting reviews, areas where many smaller businesses often require extra support.

As Singapore continues strengthening its business environment with stricter compliance standards, SIG aims to play a larger role in helping SMEs maintain clean records and avoid costly mistakes. The company plans to expand its capabilities and further support the SME community in the coming year.

About SIG Global



SIG Global provides corporate tax, GST, accounting, payroll, and incorporation services to businesses across Singapore. The firm is committed to helping entrepreneurs and SMEs meet statutory requirements and build stronger financial foundations.

