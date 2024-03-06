Sigma Launches ACRA™ 2.0 and Solon® 2.0 For Low- To Mid-Rise Buildings

ACRA™ 2.0 elevator features compact machine room configuration, enhancing installation efficiency and optimizing the use of rooftop area

Machine room-less Solon® 2.0 elevator offers efficient drive for energy savings, upgraded safety features and excellent ride comfort

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma Elevator Company (Sigma), a leading manufacturer of elevators, escalators, and moving walks, announces the launch of ACRA™ 2.0 and Solon® 2.0 low- to mid-rise elevators. Featuring compact designs, the elevators allow greater efficiency, increased architectural flexibility and creativity for building owners.

From left: Nicolas Lopez, Global Head, Sigma; Manivannan, K., Managing Director, Malaysia, Vietnam and Cambodia; Grant Mooney, Managing Director, Southeast Asia and Pradeep Nair, General Manager of Malaysia & Brunei, unveiling the ACRA™ 2.0 and Solon® 2.0 elevators at the product launch. (PRNewsfoto/Sigma Elevator) Featuring compact designs, the ACRA™ 2.0 and Solon® 2.0 elevators allow greater efficiency, architectural freedom and creativity for building owners. (PRNewsfoto/Sigma Elevator)

During the launch event, Nicolas Lopez, Global Head of Sigma, said, "At Sigma, we are continuously pioneering innovative and robust products with stringent quality and safety standards. We are thrilled to introduce these new elevators, which will enhance the evolving urban infrastructure in Malaysia by delivering compact and reliable solutions for residential and commercial users."

The ACRA™ 2.0 elevator machine room can be configured in a compact design that takes up no additional space beyond the hoistway footprint, which improves installation efficiency and optimizes the use of rooftop area, releasing space for building developers and owners to lease or use in different ways.

The SOLON® 2.0 elevator requires only a hoistway as it features a compact Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) gearless traction machine and controller that fits inside it. This eliminates the need for a machine room to house the elevator components on top of the building and the cost to construct the room. The rooftop space can be more creatively used and made accessible by SOLON® 2.0 elevator.

Highlighting on the features of the products, Manivannan, K, Managing Director of Malaysia, Vietnam and Cambodia, said, "With versatile interiors, fixtures featuring an innovative interface that protects passengers from bacteria and superior security features, the ACRA™ 2.0 and Solon® 2.0 elevators will provide the best aesthetics and comfort for passengers."

Additionally, with a new and improved air ventilation system that exchanges air more than 50 times per hour, the elevators also offer a cleaner and healthier environment for passengers.

About Sigma

Since 1968, Sigma has been offering a range of elevators, escalators, and moving walks in Korea and beyond. Our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction has made us an industry leader with over 160,000 units installed across 60 countries. With our global engineering hub based in Korea, Sigma continues to transform the vertical transportation experience in iconic buildings across the globe. Sigma Malaysia is a subsidiary of Otis Elevator Company, a global leader in the manufacture, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators.

To learn more, visit https://sigmaelevator.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

