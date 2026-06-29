Signarama CBD Singapore Showcases Growing Expertise in Experiential Signage and Branded Environments

SINGAPORE, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As retail, hospitality, and corporate brands place greater emphasis on customer experience and environmental branding, Signarama CBD Singapore is expanding its role beyond traditional signage production to support businesses through customised brand environments, experiential installations, and large-format visual applications.

Operated by Nalla Signs Pte Ltd, Signarama CBD Singapore provides end-to-end signage and display production services across concept development, print production, fabrication, and installation. The company supports projects spanning retail spaces, exhibitions, office branding, hospitality environments, event activations, and large-format installations across Singapore.

Today, businesses are increasingly looking for more than basic signage. From retail displays and exhibition spaces to corporate interiors and event environments, visual presentation has become an important part of how brands communicate and connect with audiences.

"Businesses today want spaces that feel more engaging, memorable, and aligned with their brand identity," said Nalla, the Director of Signarama CBD Singapore.

"Our role goes beyond producing signs. We work closely with clients to help bring together design, production, materials, and installation in a way that supports the overall brand experience."

Supporting Retail, Experiential, and Cultural Installations

Among the projects highlighted by the company is its contribution to the Indian Engagement and Development Initiative (INEI), a community-led initiative focused on strengthening the Singapore Indian community, supporting vulnerable groups, and developing youth leadership.

For the INEI artwork display at the Indian Heritage Centre, Signarama CBD Singapore supported the visual presentation of the installation through large-format artwork production, print preparation, fabrication support, and installation services.

The project marked an important milestone for the company as its first museum-related artwork production.

Beyond the INEI installation, Signarama CBD Singapore has also delivered display production and environmental graphics for projects across retail, hospitality, and experiential sectors, including:

Bimba Y Lola Takashimaya window displays, involving fabricated retail display elements, wall graphics, floor graphics, and printed canopy visuals

Chivas Regal Crystal Gold Formula 1 Singapore activation graphics for a premium experiential campaign environment

Direct-to-surface stainless steel printing for Five Guys using SwissQprint technology

Expanding Production Capabilities and Sustainable Printing Practices

Alongside its project portfolio, Signarama CBD Singapore continues to invest in production technologies that improve print consistency, material application, and turnaround efficiency.

Its in-house capabilities include:

SwissQprint UV flatbed printing

HP Latex printing

Zund digital cutting technology

Direct printing on acrylic, metal, wood, glass, and other rigid substrates

Large-format wall, floor, retail, exhibition, and vehicle graphics

Carpentry for Exhibition Booths and Displays

Where applicable, the company also uses Greenguard Gold Certified inks and advises clients on durable material selections that help reduce unnecessary reprints and material wastage over time.

Serving clients across retail, corporate offices, exhibitions, education, hospitality, marine branding, events, and government-linked initiatives, Signarama CBD Singapore continues to position itself as a production and branding partner for businesses looking to create stronger and more engaging branded spaces.

From museum artwork and retail displays to corporate environments and event activations, Signarama CBD Singapore helps brands communicate with clarity, craft, and visual impact.

About Signarama CBD Singapore

Signarama CBD Singapore, operated by Nalla Signs Pte Ltd, is a Singapore-based signage and display production company specialising in customised signage, environmental graphics, large-format printing, fabrication, and experiential branding support. The company provides end-to-end project management services from concept development and production to installation across multiple industries.

SOURCE Nalla Signs Pte Ltd