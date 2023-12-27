HANOI, Vietnam, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 15, 2023, in Hanoi, VTI Joint Stock Company (VTI) signed a contract and established a comprehensive strategic partnership with United Super Markets Holdings (USMH). This ceremony was attended by esteemed guests including Mr. Hoang Anh Tu - Deputy Director-General of Department of International Cooperation, Ministry of Information & Communications, Mrs. Nguyen Thi Thu Giang - Secretary General & Vice Chairwoman of VINASA, the Executive Board of USMH and VTI.

Signing Ceremony of Strategic Partnership between VTI & USMH

September 2023 marked a year of collaboration between VTI and USMH, where VTI played the role of consulting and implementing intelligent technology solutions to digitize retail operations and support USMH's business development activities. Based on trust and the success of implemented projects, VTI and USMH have now established a comprehensive and long-term strategic partnership.

USMH becomes a shareholder of VTI

USMH will invest capital in VTI to strengthen the comprehensive cooperation between the two parties. USMH becoming a shareholder not only demonstrates customer trust in VTI but also opens up many development opportunities, not only in services and solutions but also in high-quality human resources.

Collaboration in developing technology solutions for the retail industry

To expand Retail-as-a-Service (RaaS) operations and create value for USMH's customers as well as VTI's business, both companies will collaborate even more closely in developing software in the future. This collaboration will materialize an intelligent and stable technology solution system, quickly meeting the market demands in retail.

Co-selling of Ignica in Japan and Global Market

VTI will integrate USMH's Ignica - USMH's digital service platform, into its technology solution system when consulting and implementing for customers in Japan and other countries. The two companies will collaborate closely to develop sales activities along with promotional programs for this service.

About VTI Joint Stock Company

VTI is a leading information technology group with headquarters in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Vietnam. VTI supports customers from all industries and scales through consulting and executing digital transformations in operations and business.

About United Super Markets Holdings

USMH is a holding company of three major supermarket chains in Japan and a group company of AEON CO., LTD. It is a renowned company for its retail supermarket chains with more than 500 stores in the Japanese market.

