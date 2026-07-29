SilicaDrive Launches Matilly AI Studio for Controlled User Testing

Singapore-based AI company introduces an integrated platform for AI chat, image generation and video generation, marking the first customer-facing milestone in its broader technology and infrastructure roadmap

SINGAPORE, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SilicaDrive Pte. Ltd., an independent Singapore-headquartered artificial intelligence technology and infrastructure company, today announced the controlled test launch of Matilly AI Studio, its multimodal generative AI platform.

Matilly AI Studio brings together conversational AI, image generation and video generation within a unified digital environment. Selected users have been provided with usage credits and invited to test the platform across professional, business and creative applications.

Feedback collected during the testing phase will be used to improve output quality, platform performance, response speed, system stability and the overall user experience ahead of wider commercial availability.

Commenting on the launch, Vishaal Nandam, Founder of SilicaDrive Pte. Ltd., said, "The launch of Matilly AI Studio is an important first milestone for SilicaDrive. We have opened the platform to selected users so that it can be evaluated through real-world interactions across AI chat, image generation and video generation."

He added, "The initial response has been encouraging. This testing phase will help us strengthen the platform, expand its capabilities and prepare Matilly for broader adoption by individual, professional and enterprise users."

Building a Full-Stack AI Platform

Matilly AI Studio represents the customer-facing technology layer of SilicaDrive's broader strategy to build an integrated artificial intelligence ecosystem encompassing AI software, cloud services, high-performance computing infrastructure and AI-ready data centres.

SilicaDrive is being organised around two complementary operating verticals:

An AI technology vertical focused on AI platforms, cloud services, software, APIs, SaaS products, research and development, and enterprise AI solutions.

An AI infrastructure vertical focused on GPU and server infrastructure, hardware ownership and financing, infrastructure engineering, colocation, computing capacity and equipment lifecycle management.

SilicaDrive Pte. Ltd., as the group's Singapore holding company, will oversee intellectual property, brand strategy, technology direction, fundraising, capital allocation and corporate governance.

Subject to completion of the proposed corporate structure and applicable regulatory requirements, dedicated operating companies in Singapore and India will undertake technology development, customer operations, engineering, high-performance computing deployment and data-centre infrastructure development.

"Matilly is the first visible layer of a much larger technology and infrastructure platform," said Vishaal Nandam. "Our long-term objective is to connect advanced AI applications with the computing capacity and infrastructure required to operate them securely, reliably and at scale."

Future AI Infrastructure Roadmap

SilicaDrive's proposed infrastructure roadmap includes the phased development of high-density, AI-ready data-centre capacity in India, supported by international connectivity, cloud interconnection and operational resilience through Singapore and Southeast Asia.

The planned infrastructure platform is intended to support multiple service models, including:

Usage-based AI computing;

Dedicated and bare-metal computing infrastructure;

Enterprise AI deployment;

Customer-owned and SilicaDrive-owned compute capacity;

Managed infrastructure and remote operations;

Colocation and interconnection services; and

Regional replication and disaster-recovery solutions.

Infrastructure expansion will be modular and demand-led, with capacity deployment aligned with customer commitments, utilisation, power availability, technical readiness and funding milestones.

The group's longer-term vision includes a broader national AI-infrastructure platform combining owned computing capacity, high-density racks, liquid-ready data-centre environments, carrier-neutral connectivity and regional resilience. These plans remain preliminary and subject to technical, commercial, financial and regulatory validation.

Testing and Wider Availability

During the present testing phase, SilicaDrive will evaluate:

Accuracy and relevance of AI-generated responses;

Quality of generated images and videos;

Platform speed and stability;

User-interface simplicity;

Performance under different workloads;

Enterprise and professional use cases; and

User recommendations for new features and improvements.

Model availability, credit limits, features and platform functionality may continue to be refined during the testing programme.

Wider user access, enterprise onboarding, commercial plans, API availability and additional platform capabilities will be announced following completion of the initial testing and validation phase.

Invited users can access Matilly AI Studio at: https://studio.matilly.com/studio

About Matilly AI Studio

Matilly AI Studio is a multimodal generative artificial intelligence platform that integrates AI chat, image generation and video generation within a unified environment. It is presently available to selected users as part of a controlled testing programme.

About SilicaDrive Pte. Ltd.

SilicaDrive Pte. Ltd. is an independent Singapore-headquartered AI technology and infrastructure company founded by Vishaal Nandam.

The company is developing an integrated artificial intelligence ecosystem encompassing generative AI platforms, software, cloud services, APIs, enterprise solutions, high-performance computing infrastructure and AI-ready data centres.

SilicaDrive is an independent company with its own identity, capital structure and governance, promoted and funded in Singapore by the Nandam family in their personal capacity.

SOURCE SilicaDrive