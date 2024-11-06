TAIPEI and MILPITAS, Calif., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NasdaqGS: SIMO) ("Silicon Motion"), a global leader in designing and marketing NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices, today proudly announces its achievement of the ISO 26262 ASIL B Ready and ASPICE CL2 certifications.

Silicon Motion Achieves ISO 26262 ASIL B Ready and ASPICE CL2 Certification for Automotive Safety Storage Solutions

"Achieving these certifications reinforces our role as a technological leader and our unwavering commitment to delivering the highest standards in automotive-grade storage," said Nelson Duann, Senior VP of Client & Automotive Storage Business. "These certifications solidify Silicon Motion's position as a key partner in the automotive industry, particularly as we meet the rising demands for robust, reliable, and safe storage solutions in electric vehicles (EVs) and autonomous driving technologies."

As the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and autonomous vehicles accelerates, the need for secure, high-performance data storage solutions is more critical than ever. Silicon Motion addresses this challenge with advanced NAND Flash controller technologies and firmware designed to meet automotive applications' strict safety and reliability standards, ensuring data integrity and security for modern vehicles.

With over two decades of expertise, Silicon Motion drives innovation in high-performance, energy-efficient, and durable storage solutions. Silicon Motion's automotive-grade products meet rigorous international standards, including AEC-Q100, IATF 16949, ISO 26262, and ASPICE, delivering solutions that surpass the industry's toughest safety and reliability benchmarks.

Focused on advancing the automotive industry, Silicon Motion offers a range of specialized storage solutions, including SSD controllers and Ferri-embedded storage products, designed to support the future of safer and smarter vehicles. For more information, please visit: Silicon Motion Automotive Solutions

About Silicon Motion:

We are the global leader in supplying NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices. We supply more SSD controllers than any other company in the world—for servers, PCs and other client devices—and are the merchant market leader in controllers for eMMC/UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones, IoT and other applications. We also supply customized high-performance hyperscale data center and specialized industrial and automotive SSD solutions. Our customers include most of the NAND flash vendors, storage device module makers and leading OEMs. For further information on Silicon Motion, visit us at www.siliconmotion.com.

Corporate Media Contact:

Minnie Lin

Director of Marketing Communication

E-mail: [email protected]

Investor Contacts:

E-mail: [email protected]

Sales Contact:

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Silicon Motion Technology Corporation