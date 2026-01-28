Silicon Motion Named a Clarivate Top 100 Global Innovator 2026

Recognized as the Global Leader in Merchant NAND Flash Controller Innovation

TAIPEI and MILPITAS, Calif., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NasdaqGS: SIMO), a global leader in designing and marketing NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices, today announced it has been named in the Clarivate Top 100 Global Innovators 2026. In its 15th edition, the annual benchmark from Clarivate, a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, identifies and ranks the organizations that consistently deliver high-impact inventions, shaping the future of innovation across industries. The Top 100 Global Innovators navigate complexity with clarity and set the pace for invention quality, originality and global reach.

"Innovation is the core driver of our company's growth. As the world's leading supplier of NAND Flash controllers, we continuously pursue breakthroughs in storage solutions while safeguarding our critical technologies through a rigorous intellectual property strategy," said Wallace Kou, President and CEO of Silicon Motion. "Being named a Top 100 Global Innovator is a tremendous honor and encouragement for our entire R&D and IP teams. We remain committed to advancing our leadership in AI storage technologies, delivering higher performance, greater endurance, and more efficient storage solutions to support the evolving needs of AI workloads for customers worldwide."

Clarivate evaluates organizations based on comprehensive metrics, including patent influence, success, globalization, and technical distinctiveness. Silicon Motion's inaugural inclusion in this list highlights not only our robust performance in accumulating patent volume but also our significant advantages in 'Grant Rate' and 'Downstream Influence.' This achievement underscores our success in transforming R&D innovations into high-value intellectual property barriers.

Maroun S. Mourad, President, Intellectual Property, Clarivate, said: "Recognition as a Top 100 Global Innovator is a remarkable achievement given the pace of change. Multi-year winners and new entrants are investing in AI innovation as it redefines the boundaries between research, engineering and commercial execution. The leaders we celebrate today are not just responding to this shift, they are designing for it."

The Top 100 Global Innovators account for a disproportionate share of the world's most valuable ideas, demonstrating that innovation leadership is defined by precision and strategic intent. This year's ranking not only celebrates enduring innovation leadership, but it also reveals the forces reshaping that leadership, with AI at the forefront. The Top 100 Global Innovators contribute an exceptional 16% of the world's highest-strength AI inventions. Past companies receiving the recognition include TSMC, Kioxia, Micron, Samsung, SK Hynix, Qualcomm, MediaTek, Apple, Siemens, Toshiba, Philips, Toyota, and many other worldwide technology leaders.

The Top 100 Global Innovators analysis is underpinned by the Clarivate Center for IP and Innovation Research. Their analyses are founded in rigorous research leveraging the proprietary Derwent Strength Index, derived from the Derwent World Patents Index (DWPI) and its global invention data to measure the influence of ideas, their success and rarity, and the investment in inventions.

About the Top 100 Global Innovator

The Top 100 Global Innovators uses a complete comparative analysis of global invention data to assess the strength of every patented idea, using measures tied directly to their innovative power. To move from the individual strength of inventions to identifying the organizations that create them more consistently and frequently, Clarivate sets two threshold criteria that potential candidates must meet and then adds a measure of their internationally patented innovation output over the past five years.

About Silicon Motion

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NasdaqGS: SIMO) is the global leader in supplying NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company ships more SSD controllers than any other supplier worldwide for servers, PCs, and other client devices, and is also the leading merchant provider of eMMC and UFS embedded storage controllers used in smartphones, IoT products, and automotive applications.

Silicon Motion also delivers customized, high-performance solutions for hyperscale data centers, industrial systems, and automotive SSDs. Its controllers are designed to power the world's most advanced AI, cloud, and enterprise storage platforms, combining high performance, low power, and proven reliability.

Our customers include most of the world's NAND flash vendors, data center and enterprise storage solution providers, storage device module makers, and leading OEMs, all of whom rely on Silicon Motion's proven controller technologies to enable innovative, high-quality storage solutions. For further information, please visit www.siliconmotion.com

