Silicon Motion Unveils New USB Display Interface SoC Enabling Cost-Effective Universal Docking Stations with Support for Multiple Ultra-High Definition Displays.

The SM770 supports up to three 4K 60Hz UHD displays and up to 144Hz display, allowing flexible connections with PC notebooks, ideally for commercial use, shared office users, and gamers.

TAIPEI and MILPITAS, Calif., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NasdaqGS: SIMO), a global leader in designing and marketing controller solutions for display interface and NAND storage, today announced the launch of the SM770 USB display interface SoC for USB docking stations to simplify connectivity for multiple 4K Ultra-High Definition Displays, with low latency and low power consumption.

SM770 USB display interface SoC

The new SM770 is a high-performance USB Display interface SoC that supports up to three concurrent 4K UHD (3840x2160@60p) displays, leveraging Silicon Motion's innovative CAT™ (Content Adaptive Technology) and employs multiple image and video processing algorithms to compress display data and minimize bandwidth usage to deliver ultra-low latency from the computer to the monitors. By transferring most of the compression work to a hardware accelerator, CAT technology operates more efficiently and reduces the CPU load.

For seamless multi-display extension, the SM770 features the user-friendly InstantView® software application. This tool effortlessly configures host content for any display without the need for a display driver. Additionally, the SM770 boasts superior compatibility with all major platforms, including the Microsoft Windows, Apple macOS, and Linux operating systems. It also includes extensions for Android™, ChromeOS, and most popular display brands on the market. Whether in the workplace or at home, the SM770 makes display extension easier and more efficient.

"USB docking stations have become essential peripherals for many professionals who now require multiple displays," said Alex Chou, Senior VP of Enterprise Storage & Display Interface Solution Business. "Our new SM770 is designed to significantly enhance multi-screen display performance by minimizing latency and optimizing overall system efficiency. This advancement enables the creation of high-value USB display docking stations and display adapters that meet the demanding needs of today's professional environments."

The SM770's features include:

Support Triple 4K (3840 x 2160) @60Hz or 2K@144Hz

(3840 x 2160) @60Hz or 2K@144Hz The 2nd generation CAT technology delivers codec with reduced latency.

USB 3.2 Gen2 (10Gbps)

Support displays over PCI-E, USB, Ethernet or Wireless

OS compatibility: Windows, Linux, macOS, Android, and ChromeOS

The SM770 is available for customer sampling. Further details about the SM770 controller can be found at www.siliconmotion.com.

About Silicon Motion:

We are the global leader in supplying NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. We supply more SSD controllers than any other company worldwide for servers, PCs, and other client devices. We are the leading merchant supplier of eMMC and UFS embedded storage controllers used in smartphones, IoT devices, and other applications. We also supply customized high-performance hyperscale data center and specialized industrial and automotive SSD solutions. Our customers include most NAND flash vendors, storage device module makers and leading OEMs. For further information on Silicon Motion, visit us at www.siliconmotion.com.

Corporate Media Contact:

Minnie Lin

Director of Marketing Communication

E-mail: [email protected]

Investor Contacts:

E-mail:[email protected]

Sales Contact:

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Silicon Motion Technology Corporation