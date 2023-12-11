Silks Hotel Group Clinches the Coveted 2023 "Gold Award for Happiness Enterprise" for Third Consecutive Year

TAIPEI, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The winners of the "Happiness Enterprise Awards" by the 1111 Job Bank have been revealed, and Silks Hotel Group is proud to receive the 2023 "Gold Award for Happiness Enterprise." Recognized for its outstanding contributions in the leisure and entertainment services category, Silks Hotel Group has clinched this prestigious accolade for the third consecutive year, highlighting its unwavering commitment to providing excellent services among Taiwan's top hospitality groups.

Adhering to the golden rule of "treat others as you would like to be treated," Silks Hotel Group embraces this philosophy across its extensive workforce, striving to create a friendly and positive workplace environment. Starting from the recruitment phase, the group not only establishes student internship partnerships with various universities but also actively responds to government policies by creating corresponding job opportunities and work environments for individuals with disabilities, those seeking reemployment, and the senior members of the workforce. Additionally, to enhance the retention of emerging talent and attract seasoned professionals in the industry, SHG launched the "iGPS Workplace Navigation Map" sustainable talent program in July 2023. After passing the probationary period, new employees can choose to work among three different locations or three diverse positions within the group over a 24-month period based on personal preferences. Through flexible rotations, new recruits can diversify their career experiences and explore potential future career paths.

The group places a consistent emphasis on talent development, highlighted by its internal "Regent Hotel Academy App" that regularly provides diverse courses ranging from language skills to management courses. This comprehensive platform allows employees to engage in mobile learning, access internal information, schedule interdepartmental meetings, and acknowledge outstanding employees—all in one place. Beyond meeting diverse learning and communication needs in one go, the app streamlines internal collaboration, providing a convenient hub for employees.

The group's various restaurants regularly invite internationally renowned chefs for guest appearances, allowing employees to learn professional skills firsthand. In the guest services department, the group hires chief instructors from the International Butler Training Institute to conduct courses, continuously enhancing the service levels of hotel staff to strengthen its competitiveness in the high-end market. When it comes to leisure and recreation, the group provides employees with comprehensive hardware and software resources such as comfortable lounges, sports clubs, and psychological counseling services, ensuring that employees can have a fulfilling and healthy life beyond the demands of their work.

Silks Hotel Group's Chief Operating Officer, Simon Wu, underscores the critical link between a business's competitiveness and the caliber of its talent. Accordingly, SHG is committed to creating a high-quality workplace environment, providing employees with excellent development opportunities and welfare benefits. The goal is to empower them to unleash their full potential within the workplace and flourish with the company in its dedication to delivering outstanding service and beyond.

Regent Taipei Address: No. 3, Ln. 39, Sec. 2 ZhongShan N. Rd.

https://www.regenttaiwan.com

SOURCE Silks Hotel Group