Silks Place Tainan Presents "A Sustainable Future: SDGs Table" - A Culinary Journey Toward Ecological Harmony

TAINAN, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Silks Place Tainan, part of Silks Hotel Group known for managing Regent Taipei, is thrilled to share the success of its "A Sustainable Future: SDGs Table" dining experience. Held five times in 2024, this unique event welcomed over 300 guests and combined delicious cuisine with a meaningful focus on sustainability, taking diners on a journey inspired by the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The event highlighted the harmonious relationship between nature and human sustenance, a connection that's deeply rooted in island culture, where mountains, land, sea, and ecosystems all work together in harmony. Guests enjoyed a full sensory experience, tasting the true meaning of "wellness" through an eight-course menu made with local and native ingredients, all crafted with sustainability in mind.

Collaborating for a Sustainable Future

The centerpiece of "A Sustainable Future: SDGs Table" was the collaboration between two renowned Taiwanese chefs: Alex Peng of AKAME, a native-cuisine restaurant in Wutai Township, Pingtung, and Nick Yang of Sinasera 24, a French-inspired fine dining restaurant in Changbin, Taitung. Together, they blended traditional wood-fire cooking with seasonal, locally-sourced ingredients to create a unique dining experience that paid tribute to the principles of ecological sustainability. AKAME, meaning "grill" in the Rukai tribal language, and Sinasera, meaning "earth" in the Amis tribal language, brought indigenous culinary techniques to life, elevating the transformative power of food to support a sustainability.

The event showcased fresh ingredients from trusted local partners like Happyspoonbill, Jacana and Chestnut from Guantian, Sheng Feng Bee Farm, and the Guardians of Jacana in Kaohsiung. These ingredients, ranging from green bamboo shoots and water caltrops to bonito and wild jelly fig, were thoughtfully sourced from farmers, fishers, and agricultural cooperatives committed to eco-friendly practices that protect biodiversity and preserve natural habitats.

A Model for Ecological Co-Existence

A prime example of this is Happy Food, a pioneering agricultural initiative that bridges seasoned farmers and the next generation of agriculturalists. By revitalizing abandoned farmland using natural and non-toxic farming methods, Happy Food addresses the challenges of rural aging and land degradation. This approach allows older farmers to retire with a steady income while giving younger farmers the chance to revitalize the countryside.

The Guardians of Jacana, another notable partner, have transformed Taiwan's native aquatic plants, such as water snowflakes, into an economic crop. Not only does this preserve the island's rich biodiversity, but it also creates a protected habitat for the rare Jacana bird, highlighting the power of sustainable farming in preserving both local ecosystems and endangered species.

Beyond Dining: A Holistic Experience

The "A Sustainable Future: SDGs Table" experience was about more than just food—it brought together art, culture, and sustainability in every detail. Silks Place Tainan's award-winning sommelier, Carols Chen, elevated the evening with expert wine pairings that celebrated local creativity. One standout was the Vino Formosa Rosso, crafted by Chien-Hao Chen, Taiwan's first French-certified winemaker, who spent 14 years perfecting techniques to thrive in Taiwan's humid climate.

Guests also enjoyed specially crafted cocktails by Yi-Hsiang Huang, founder of Asia's 50 Best Bars Bar T.C.R.C., and Nono Yu, founder of The Han-Jia Pairing Dinner. Adding to the ambiance, a curated soundtrack by Golden Melody Award-winning singer-songwriter Ming-Yu Hsieh told the story of the ingredients, making the experience even more immersive.

In a creative and eco-friendly touch, the menu was designed by Half-Goatee Pop-up Book Lab and renowned paper artist Shi-Yi Yang. Made from recycled diapers, it was a powerful reminder of how rethinking and innovating can shape a sustainable future.

A Call to Action for a Better Tomorrow

Silks Place Tainan sees "A Sustainable Future: SDGs Table" as more than just a dining experience—it's a call to action. The event inspired guests to make thoughtful choices, showing how food can nourish both people and the planet. By championing sustainable farming, eco-friendly cooking, and the values of collaboration and care for our world, Silks Place Tainan is proud to stand behind a greener, more sustainable future.

For more information about "A Sustainable Future: SDGs Table" and future sustainability initiatives at Silks Place Tainan, please contact us at https://tainan-esg.silksplace.com/.

About Silks Place Tainan

Silks Place Tainan is a cultural luxury hotel located in the heart of Tainan, Taiwan. Committed to sustainability and community values, Silks Place Tainan offers innovative experiences that celebrate local culture, art, and the environment. Through partnerships with local farmers, artisans, and chefs, Silks Place Tainan aims to provide guests with a holistic and sustainable approach to luxury living.

Our commitment to sustainable hospitality

At Silks Hotel Group, we are dedicated to shaping a better future for overall well-being by continuing our journey of supporting our earth. Embracing the principles of co-learning, co-creating, co-thriving, and co-sustaining, we strive to enhance our team's diverse skills and weave sustainable development into our services and everyday practices. We believe the power of service can transform the world, helping people, communities, and the environment thrive while creating a positive impact for our future generations. Our mission remains to: Bring the best of Taiwan to the world and bring the best of the world to Taiwan.

Silks Hotel Group

Founded in 1990, Silks Hotel Group (formerly FIH Regent Group), is one of the top Asia-based hotel management companies as well as the largest and most profitable hotel group listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The group currently owns and operates the renowned international luxury hotel Regent Taipei, shopping mall Regent Galleria, the authorization and management of Regent brand hotels and luxury residences in Taiwan, and three diverse hotel brands: cultural luxury lifestyle hotel brand Silks Place, hot spring resort Wellspring by Silks, and stylish boutique hotel chain Just Sleep. In addition to hotels, Silks Hotel Group has also expanded its footprint in the Food and Beverage industry, operating Silks Palace in the Taiwan National Palace Museum, and other renowned attractions. The brand's DNA focuses on fusing Eastern and Western cultures as well as providing extraordinary accommodation, dining, and service.

Currently, the hotels under management and operation of the group include locations in Taipei, Yilan, Hualien, Tainan, Kaoshiung, Osaka, and more.

SOURCE Silks Hotel Group